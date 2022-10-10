Photos / Community Engagement: Foundation opens second-annual student art auction

The Oregon Coast Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Second Annual OCCC Art Show and Auction.

See pieces in-person, displayed in the Commons of the Central County Campus in Newport.

Proceeds from the Auction will go primarily to the student artists, secondarily to support the OCCC Art Program and help defer costs incurred by the OCCC Foundation.

Exquisite works of art created by OCCC students and friends of the College will be shown in the Commons of the Newport Main Campus located at 400 SE College Way, Newport, from October 10-27. The show, and online auction, will end at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

“This year’s student art features pencil still-lifes, photography, watercolor and more,” OCCC’s Vice President of Engagement Dave Price said. “And don’t miss Sandy Roumagoux’s amazing contribution, a 3-foot by 3-foot oil painting entitled ‘High Tides on the Tide Flats.’” Roumagoux, a Newport artist and former mayor, is a longtime supporter of Oregon Coast Community College.

The purpose of the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation (OCCCF) 2nd Annual Art Show is to provide a venue for OCCC students, faculty, staff and members of the community with a connection to OCCC to show and sell their art.

The auction was scheduled to open at noon Monday, Oct. 10. View the artwork online, at bit.ly/OCCCAuction.

For more information about the College’s Art Show and Auction, or its other events and projects, contact the Foundation, foundation@oregoncoast.edu. Learn more about the OCCC Foundation at oregoncoast.edu/foundation. Oregon Coast Community College has served the Lincoln County community since 1987, and operates campus locations in Waldport, Lincoln City, and Newport. Learn more at oregoncoast.edu.