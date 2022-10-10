ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Vice

Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes

A “patriot group” in Arizona called Lions of Liberty—which is closely tied to the Oath Keepers—is organizing their supporters to go out and conduct round-the-clock surveillance of ballot dropboxes during the midterm elections. It’s the latest sign that groups with clear ties to extremists, galvanized by conspiracy theories, are seeking to take matters into their own hands this election season.
Rolling Stone

Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them

Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.
thecentersquare.com

Fifth Circuit hands Texas another win, this time on election integrity

(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed Texas another win, this time on the issue of election integrity. A panel of three judges sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Secretary of State John Scott after several groups sued Scott wanting his office to provide them with personal information about non-U.S. citizens who’d allegedly registered to vote in Texas.
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
The Free Press - TFP

“Think Soros Will Protect You?” Nebraska Man Gets 18 Months For Threatening Election Official On Instagram

A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday, for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.7.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * If Republicans are going to take back the Senate, they’ll probably need to flip a seat in Nevada, and the latest CNN poll suggests this might happen: Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly leads Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the survey, 48% to 46%.
Arizona Mirror

Finchem wants to ban voting machines and do hand counts, that is ‘unrealistic’

There were 3,420,565 ballots cast in 2020 in Arizona — and if Mark Finchem had his way, every single one of them could be counted by hand.  As secretary of state, he would have unilateral authority to make that happen. While the secretary of state oversees Arizona’s elections, many of the role’s duties are ministerial […] The post Finchem wants to ban voting machines and do hand counts, that is ‘unrealistic’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WMDT.com

Del. Supreme Court nixes vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Supreme Court has determined that new laws allowing universal voting by mail and Election Day registration are unconstitutional. In a three-page order, the court on Friday said the vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Delaware’s constitution. The justices said that the same-day registration law also conflicts with the registration periods spelled out in the constitution.
The Conversation U.S.

Challenges to voters are growing before the midterms -- and have a long history as a way of keeping down the Black vote

Voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day this November may be in for an unpleasant surprise – the very real possibility that they will be unable to vote. That’s because any registered voter can challenge the right of another voter, or group of voters, to cast a ballot by alleging that they are not qualified to do so. Potential challenges range from the wrong address on a voter’s registration to not being old enough to vote to having been barred from voting as a felon. Once a challenge is made, election officials have to determine whether it is valid...
US News and World Report

Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment

(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
