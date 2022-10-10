Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Southwest Valley carries four-game win streak into crucial matchup with Mount Ayr
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (6-1) is the winner of four straight games and will have a chance to earn a home playoff game with a victory over Mount Ayr (6-1) Friday. The Timberwolves downed Riverside (2-5) 49-21 in Week 7. “We were excited,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said....
kmaland.com
Creston seeks share of district title in home bout with Harlan
(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers (6-1) are gearing up for a battle with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan (6-1) Friday. After suffering a 38-7 loss to Class 3A No. 4 ADM in week six, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-0 blowout victory over Saydel last week. “We really focused...
kmaland.com
Clarinda looks to keep things rolling in final regular season game
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear. The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.
kmaland.com
Riverside, Treynor move to WIC Tournament finals
(Council Bluffs) -- Twenty-one days after a memorable five-set meeting, Riverside and Treynor volleyball will clash again with the Western Iowa Conference Tournament title at stake. The Bulldogs and Cardinals each secured their tickets into Thursday's championship game on Tuesday night, albeit in different fashions. Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8.
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/12): Creighton falls to Xavier
(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped a Big East meeting with Xavier in regional college men's soccer on Wednesday.
kmaland.com
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
kmaland.com
Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
kmaland.com
St. Albert's versatile Rosloniec commits to Midland
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert’s versatile standout Lena Rosloniec will take her talents to the next level with Midland. Rosloniec, who averaged 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal per game as a junior, told KMA Sports the connection with Midland came over the summer. “(Midland) approached...
Neola, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kmaland.com
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/12): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley both win district slugfests
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday. Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
1011now.com
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
kmaland.com
Shen schools seek athletic program revamp
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say they want positive and urgent change in the district’s athletic programs. “Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” is the title of a major initiative announced at the Shenandoah School Board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen announced preliminary plans for rejuvenating the district’s activities. Christensen says the title is a starting point for future presentations still in the development phase.
WOWT
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
