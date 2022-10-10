Yea that’s a bit ridiculous. They are advertising on tv and radio Florida needs help especially construction people. How about we wave laws to get people help when huge hurricanes hit ? Seems pretty common sense to me. Unfortunately people that align with particular parties don’t seem to have any of that any more. No that’s not a poke at republicans or democrats. It’s a poke at both of them. Use common sense, not partisan logic.
Maybe loosen the requirements for those that hold out of state licenses to contract. If the process was streamlined for emergencies, more out of state license holders would be able to come help. True, better to offer the work to in state businesses, but people need a roof now.
I look at it this way if the people hired them and he's in good standing with his business even though he's from out of state I see no harm. I'm sure we don't have enough contractors that are qualified for all the damage that's been done in the different areas in Florida.
