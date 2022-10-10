ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
Kangaroos legend 'shattered' Australia's World Cup team will not be wearing positional numbers - with decision blasted as trashing the tradition of the sport

Kangaroos legends continue to express their dismay over jersey number debacle at the Rugby League World Cup. Instead of lining up in the traditional 1-17 numbers based on positions, the 11 already-capped Kangaroos in this year's 24-man squad have been given a number depending on the order in which they made test debuts.
Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action

Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?

It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries

Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup

More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
