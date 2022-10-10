Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS・
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI and manager Pauw apologise for players' IRA chant after play-off win
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off. "We...
Kangaroos legend 'shattered' Australia's World Cup team will not be wearing positional numbers - with decision blasted as trashing the tradition of the sport
Kangaroos legends continue to express their dismay over jersey number debacle at the Rugby League World Cup. Instead of lining up in the traditional 1-17 numbers based on positions, the 11 already-capped Kangaroos in this year's 24-man squad have been given a number depending on the order in which they made test debuts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United send scouts to Italy to watch Davide Frattesi in action
Manchester United are interested in Italian international Davide Frattesi and have reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action for Sassuolo. According to The Mirror, United have sent their scouts over to Italy to monitor the star but also face interest from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.
SkySports
World Cup: What do Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland need to reach finals?
What do Scotland and the Republic of Ireland need to seal a place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand? Sky Sports explains... Three play-off finals take place on Tuesday as Scotland face the Republic of Ireland, Wales take on Switzerland and Portugal play Iceland. Of the...
FIFA・
Soccer-Australia's women end European drought in World Cup boost
MELBOURNE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia secured their first away win over European opposition since 2013 with a 3-1 victory over Denmark to recover some badly needed confidence in the lead-up to next year's global showpiece.
SkySports
Novak Djokovic: Nine-time Australian Open champion welcome, says tournament director Craig Tiley
Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic would be welcome to compete at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, says tournament director Craig Tiley. The Serbian former world No 1 was kicked out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a dramatic turn of events in January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona v Inter Milan: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona host Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match which could involve a number of Liverpool targets.
UEFA・
Soccer-Ireland were ready for anything in World Cup qualifier win at Scotland
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ireland manager Vera Pauw said her team had prepared for every possible scenario ahead of their 1-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Ben White rising, Trent Alexander-Arnold sliding, Ruben Loftus-Cheek a new entry
Ben White can capitalise on Kyle Walker's injury, Harry Maguire's position looks increasingly precarious, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho's hopes are fading. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns!. The clock is ticking as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his preliminary squad for Qatar 2022 on October...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: England make one change for France game; Sarah Hunter to match caps record
Marlie Packer replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker for England in their Rugby World Cup clash with France, while captain Sarah Hunter will equal Rocky Clark's caps record. The Red Roses face Les Bleus at 8am UK time on Saturday in Whangarei. Packer returns with Kabeya dropping out of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?
It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone to be first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology; What does every manager think?
VAR will make its debut in the Scottish Premiership when Hibernian take on St Johnstone at Easter Road on October 21. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have announced it will be implemented ahead of schedule.
UEFA・
SkySports
Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries
Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
SkySports
England Women 0-0 Czech Republic Women: Misfiring Lionesses held to goalless draw in Brighton friendly
A misfiring England were held to a 0-0 draw by the Czech Republic in Brighton - bringing an end to their 15-match winning run and leaving Sarina Wiegman to reflect on "a good learning moment". The Lionesses have racked up some big results under Sarina Wiegman - including an 8-0...
SkySports
England at T20 World Cup: Is all-rounder Sam Curran making an irresistible case to be in the XI?
Sam Curran is not in that category but he is making a tremendous case to be involved when Buttler's boys begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22. Death bowling has cost England in the previous two editions of the tournament. Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Wales prop Donna Rose on life with borderline personality disorder - ‘People thought I was naughty’
“People thought I was on the wrong side of everything, or just naughty’, Wales and Saracens prop Donna Rose says matter-of-factly. “It took everything inside of me to come out with it.”. The 31-year-old hasn't always been comfortable talking about her borderline personality disorder (BPD) condition, the mental...
SkySports
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
Comments / 0