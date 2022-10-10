Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The New Playground at Acacia Park Is OpenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
FOX21News.com
It’s Trunk-or-Treat time for Skills Academy Vocational Center
(SPONSORED) — It’s that time again for Trunk-or-Treat for Skills Academy Vocational Centers‘ special needs teenagers and adults. Randee Van Ness, the founder of this Special Education school in Colorado Springs, shares more about the event at the center. For more information about the school or the...
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week: Bubby
Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City is open Saturdays in October. President Biden makes Camp Hale a national monument. President Joe Biden was in the Centennial State Wednesday to recognize Camp Hale as the newest national monument. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Future state lawmakers make their case in Colorado …
FOX21News.com
Congrats Mirko! Welcome to the Mug Club
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Mirko Marinac of Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your own Dunkin/Living Local mug and a gift card.
FOX21News.com
Red Herrings Productions providing murder mystery showings since 1985
( COLORADO SPRINGS ) — Red Herring Productions, a premier provider of murder mystery entertainment, has been in Colorado and beyond since 1985. The company provides murder mystery showings for private occasions as well as for holidays. They are owned in full by women and military veterans. Red Herring...
FOX21News.com
Felipe’s 109 is more than just your average burger joint!
(SPONSORED) — It’s more than just your average burger joint, Felipe’s 109 is serving up some “New Mex” to southeast Colorado Springs. They are celebrating 3 years in business, and Krista Witiak gets her very own taste of this local food truck turned brick-and-mortar!. Head...
FOX21News.com
Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!
(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
FOX21News.com
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent. Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to …. Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent. Haunted House Spooking & Benefiting The City. Aftermath Haunted...
FOX21News.com
VIDEO: Man's legs catch fire during car crash; officers come to the rescue
VIDEO: Man’s legs catch fire during car crash; officers …. Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City is open Saturdays in October. President Biden makes Camp Hale a national monument. President Joe Biden was in the Centennial State Wednesday to recognize Camp Hale as the newest national monument. Gabrielle...
FOX21News.com
CSPD investigating after man found dead near downtown
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night. According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the...
