116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
thesandpaper.net
Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ
As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gov. DeSantis announces temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway
Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island to continue restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
News4Jax.com
2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared
As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
wlrn.org
Living in hurricane shelters, displaced residents wracked by loss, uncertain of future
Hundreds of people displaced by Hurricane Ian have found shelter at the Hertz Arena in Estero, one of two shelters for storm refugees in hard-hit Lee County, in Southwest Florida. For some residents who lost everything, it’s too soon to say what their next steps are. On a recent...
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian devastates Florida’s infrastructure, claims dozens of lives – Inklings News
Hurricanes destroy thousands and thousands of lives as they rip their method up the East Coast from June to November. Hurricanes are identified for his or her triple risk issue: violent winds, harmful storm surge and torrential rains. Recently, Florida was hit by a class 4 storm, Hurricane Ian, which...
floridapolitics.com
About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian
Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian
It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
Florida Gulf Coast Golf Courses Are Returning After Hurricane Ian, but Much Work Remains
Most golf courses in southwest Florida are operational again, though many employees’ lives are still upended and tee sheets will also be long in recovering.
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
