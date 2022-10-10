ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
FanSided

A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way

With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason

The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Jamie Benn
Ryan Hartman
Sam Lafferty
Riley Stillman
Ryan Carpenter
Colin Blackwell
Jason Dickinson
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche 2022-23 preview: Four-line projections, defensive pairings and starting goaltender for opening night

The Avalanche open its regular season Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are Colorado's projected four lines, defensive pairings and starting goaltender. FORWARDS. Line 1: Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen. Line 2: Valeri Nichushkin-Alex Newhook-Evan Rodrigues. Line 3: Andrew Cogliano-J.T. Compher-Logan O’Connor. Line 4: Lukas Sedlak-Ben Meyers-Anton...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Darling, Tinordi, Dach, Kane, Toews

Given the volume of activity that Kyle Davidson has influenced since removing the interim tag from his title as general manager, there’s no reason to be surprised by any transaction that the Chicago Blackhawks find themselves stick-handling these days. As the 2022-23 campaign gets underway, the franchise continues to provide supporters with more reason to maintain that mentality.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve

Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts , assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
DETROIT, MI
#The Dallas Stars
Yardbarker

Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization

The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
NHL
Yardbarker

Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Avs raise banner, beat Blackhawks 5-2 to start title defense

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and his teammates logged a lot of extra ice time in the opener. Well worth it, of course, to take part in the emotion-stirring, banner-raising ceremony before the game that lasted 20 or so minutes. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters, the Avalanche went to work. Andrew Cogliano scored Colorado’s first goal of the season, the only goal in the game that wasn’t on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon, fresh off a new lucrative contract, contributed two assists, while new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots.
DENVER, CO
Maxim

The Colorado Avalanche’s Top 2022 Stanley Cup Moments

The NHL has returned for another season, and MaximBet rounded up the best moments from the reigning champs’ crazy run for the Stanley Cup. Hockey fans, rejoice! The NHL season slid back into our lives this week, and the Colorado Avalanche are ready proudly hoist their Stanley Cup banner at home before the puck drops in their first game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks.
DENVER, CO
Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Chicago Blackhawks
Vancouver, CA
The Hockey Writers

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Axios

How to Fake It: The 2022/23 Blackhawks

The Blackhawks begin their season tonight against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Denver. State of play: Blackhawks brass should get some credit for being the only local sports franchise to have the guts to tell the fans what's actually happening. It's a full rebuild at the United Center. No bones about it.
CHICAGO, IL

