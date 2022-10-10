ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Benzinga

California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Idaho Capital Sun

The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.

As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula

Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows

In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio electrical engineer found guilty of tax evasion

A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center, Ohio man on Oct. 6 of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business. From approximately 2012 through 2015, Everson earned […]
LIBERTY CENTER, OH

