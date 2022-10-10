Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
Honda and LG are spending $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Montana
In 2021, electric vehicle registrations accounted for only 0.1% of all vehicle registrations in Montana.
Rumpke wins EPA fight over Bond Road landfill
The permit says Rumpke anticipates hauling about 400 tons to the site daily, a pace that would keep the landfill in use for 48 years.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
Fall back soon: Changes may be coming to DST
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows
In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ohio electrical engineer found guilty of tax evasion
A federal jury convicted a Liberty Center, Ohio man on Oct. 6 of tax evasion after he used a sham trust to help conceal three years of income he earned from his business. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, John Everson owned an electrical engineering business. From approximately 2012 through 2015, Everson earned […]
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Over 4000 Pounds Of Medical Cannabis Sold In Arkansas, Sales Pull In $200 Million So Far This Year
According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), the state's medical cannabis sales have hit $200 million in 2022, with patients spending $23.9 million at 38 licensed dispensaries in September, to obtain 4,571 pounds of cannabis, reported KNWA. “Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September...
