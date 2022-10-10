Read full article on original website
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Liz Truss will be ‘ship that passes in night’, says Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver has said Liz Truss will be a “ship that passes in the night”, arguing the Tory party needs an injection of kindness. In a push for the government to extend free school meals – in line with a new campaign by The Independent – the celebrity chef warned he had “no faith” in the prime minister to break the cycle of child poverty.“We’ve been tracking her in her views for six, seven years, she’s not going to change,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.Yet the campaigner and restaurateur vowed he was “up for the fight” which...
Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’
Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics
Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation.As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.Her signal that she is in listening mode comes as she bids to stabilise her premiership following the fallout from last month’s seismic mini-budget, the ensuing U-turn on tax, a slump in the polls and last week’s chaotic conference – at which her...
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
Liz Truss ‘appeared confused about lack of PE for girls’ during Lionesses meet
Liz Truss signalled confusion to Euro 2022-winning players about the lack of PE for girls as she vowed to review a key demand to boost girls’ football, a sporting chief has said.Ms Truss gave the women’s team their first prime ministerial visit since they became the first England football team to win a title for 56 years two months ago.She watched them train before meeting two key players and senior Football Association (FA) figures as they prepare to use a match to highlight their “Let girls play” campaign for equal access.Boris Johnson, remaining as caretaker in No 10 at the...
Nicola Sturgeon tells SNP conference: ‘We are the independence generation’
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish National party’s annual conference that “we are the independence generation”, while reassuring those who will never be persuaded of the merits of leaving the UK that “whatever happens in future, Scotland belongs to you as much as it does to us”.
Rent freeze call by Plaid Cymru voted down by Labour
Labour has voted down a call to freeze rents, warning it could backfire if landlords remove homes from the market. In a Senedd debate, Plaid Cymru urged Labour MSs to "be brave" by freezing rents and banning evictions through the winter. Plaid made the call after the Scottish Parliament passed...
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos
The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion polls and economists questioning whether Mr Kwarteng’s plans are sustainable.There was further turmoil on Tuesday after the Bank of England announced that its emergency support operation to protect pension funds would end this week.Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in a many days to buy up Government bonds, warning of a...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night.The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released by the Palace taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows a pair of double doors opened by servants and Ms Truss being escorted inside by the King's equerry.As Ms Truss entered the reception room, the equerry announced her saying: “Prime minister, Your Majesty.”Ms Truss steps forward to shake hands with the King,...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
Only UK parliament can approve a Scottish independence poll, court told
Judges sitting in the UK’s highest court have been told Westminster is the ultimate authority on Scotland’s future because the issue of Scottish independence is of “critical importance” to the future of the UK. Sir James Eadie KC, a senior lawyer acting for the UK government,...
From the pasty tax to ID cards and the poll tax: what Cameron, Blair and Thatcher could teach Liz Truss about U-turns
The PM has performed a series of screeching U-turns since entering Number 10. But is abandoning a policy always a disaster – or is there a way to get away with it?. Which is the worst U-turn since Liz Truss became prime minister? Sure, you’re going to say the tax cuts for the rich, an absolute by-numbers disaster, from the market crash on the day of the announcement, through days of fresh catastrophe and an absent leader, in flat denial that anything was wrong, to the reversal itself, inelegantly announced (“We get it and we have listened”) to a party and, more importantly, a national economy in disarray. But let me just offer for comparison the lesser-spotted double U-turn: first the Tories were going to make a fuller financial statement on 23 November, then, in a panic, they brought it forward to the end of October, only to push it back to its original date, then, just this week, pulled it forward again. Does U-turn even cover this? Should we be calling it a hokey-cokey?
Chris Mason: The two huge tasks of persuasion for the SNP
"We are the independence generation." So said the SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she closed her party's conference in Aberdeen. Like all of these political gatherings at this time of year, they are an assembly of the convinced who have to persuade those who are not.
Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans
Liz Truss is facing open revolt from Conservative MPs demanding further U-turns on her tax giveaway mini-Budget, after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the nation’s books.Increasingly fractious Tories made clear the prime minister should reverse or defer her decision to scrap a rise in corporation tax scheduled for 2023, at a cost of £18.7bn.The calls came after The Independent revealed Downing Street staff have been going through chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s 23 September statement line by line following the receipt of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) initial assessment of its impact.The Tory chair of the Commons Treasury...
Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget
Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.Ms Truss said the UK will see “higher growth and lower inflation” as a result of her plan and insisted she will stick to her pledge not to reduce public spending.She also said Sir Keir has undergone a “Damascene conversion” to support legislation to repeal a hike...
