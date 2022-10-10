Read full article on original website
Christy
4d ago
They got jail time for breeding without a license but what about the animals who were treated so badly that some had to be put down. Then tried using excuse of mental and physical problems? If you knew that then you should of called and got help for these poor animals instead of continuing to breed then. There is a special place in hell for people like this!! 😡🤬🤬
Reply(1)
10
Debra Love
3d ago
Until the world sees this as truly abhorrent and delivers severe punishment this will stay extremely common. The suffering will never end for animals in a world where humans think of them as trophies and money stream.
Reply(1)
7
Connie Henry
3d ago
So sad for the animal’s The people are so discussing and should receive the same treatment the animals received
Reply
7
