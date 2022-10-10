Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
JOBS・
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall
Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS・
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
freightwaves.com
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
Biden's proposed gig worker rule could deal a major blow to small businesses
The Biden administration has proposed a new rule that could re-classify millions of gig workers as employees, a move that could deal a significant blow to small businesses across the country. The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a new proposal that would make it more difficult for companies to classify...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Joe Biden Gets Unemployment Boost as More People in Work Than Expected
The rate of unemployment in September 2022 dropped to 3.5 percent, compared to September 2021 when it stood at 4.7 percent, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
The jobs report shows fewer people are unemployed — but in this strange economy, that's bad news
Job creation slowed for the second straight month but remains above the pre-pandemic average, showing that the US is still nowhere near a recession.
Trucking jobs evaporate as shortage worsens
The truck transportation sector saw a loss of 11,400 jobs in September, according to U.S. Department of Labor data, as the trucker shortage continued.
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
BBC
Uber and Lyft shares slump on US 'gig' economy plan
Shares in some of the world's largest "gig" economy companies have fallen after the US government outlined a plan to change the way workers are treated. Under the US Labor Department's proposal, workers would be more likely to be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. Shares in firms including...
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
This article was originally published on Aug. 13, 2022. In July, Alphabet Inc announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in...
WRAL
'The worst is yet to come': IMF issues stark recession warning
CNN — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession." The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7%...
freightwaves.com
Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data
Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
