Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
JOBS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
BBC

Uber and Lyft shares slump on US 'gig' economy plan

Shares in some of the world's largest "gig" economy companies have fallen after the US government outlined a plan to change the way workers are treated. Under the US Labor Department's proposal, workers would be more likely to be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. Shares in firms including...
BUSINESS
WRAL

'The worst is yet to come': IMF issues stark recession warning

CNN — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession." The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7%...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data

Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
INDUSTRY

