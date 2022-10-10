“How can you cheat and still be shit,” Fans on Twitter rush to take a dig at Aston Martin for breaching the Cost Cap regulations

There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO