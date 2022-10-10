“How can you cheat and still be shit,” Fans on Twitter rush to take a dig at Aston Martin for breaching the Cost Cap regulations

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Martin Brundle dissects Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap controversy and says FIA punishment must 'hurt'
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed on Monday that Red Bull were found guilty of a 'minor' breach of last year's $145m budget cap, meaning they have exceeded the legal amount by less than five per cent. Potential penalties range from financial to sporting and even the docking...
Jalopnik
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand
Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently. Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues...
racer.com
Haas to run Fittipaldi for mandated rookie outings
Haas will run its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi in FP1 at both the Mexico and Abu Dhabi races, as he is still eligible as a rookie. Fittipaldi took part in two grands prix back in 2020, filling in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s terrifying crash in Bahrain.
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
ESPN
W Series cancels three remaining races due to financial difficulties
The all-woman W Series cancelled its remaining three races in the United States and Mexico for financial reasons on Monday and declared Britain's Jamie Chadwick champion for the third season in a row. The series had been due to support Formula One at next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin,...
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm.
Top Speed
Porsche Is the Most Valuable Carmaker in Europe But Still Far Behind Tesla
In order to master the electrified transformation of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen group urgently needs additional financial resources. For this reason, an IPO of the subsidiary Porsche was considered and finally carried out last month. Even though a lower valuation was expected at the beginning, the Porsche share now seems to be convincing.
RideApart
Taka Nakagami Declared Medically Unfit For Australian Grand Prix
Takaaki “Taka” Nakagami has endured a rocky 2022 MotoGP season. Like all Honda riders not named Marc Marquez, the Idamitsu Honda man has struggled with his RC213V this year. After 17 rounds, Nakagami has only finished in the point-scoring positions nine times. He currently resides at 18th place in the championship standings, but his season has been more eventful than those stats portray.
Top Speed
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
Inside car graveyard as luxury vehicles totaled in Hurricane Ian’s 18-foot
SHOCKING footage has revealed how Hurricane Ian created a car graveyard full of luxury whips. We see the video’s cameraman walk around a parking lot of totaled vehicles covered in debris like seaweed and sand. Seaweed and sand trapped in a car are telltale signs of heavy flood damage.
Autoblog
McLaren F1 creator Gordon Murray owns a Ford Escort
If you're Gordon Murray, creator of the original McLaren F1, several Formula 1 race cars, and the GMA T.50, what kind of car do you build with your near-unlimited resources and thorough knowledge of automotive engineering? The answer, perhaps surprisingly, is a Ford Escort. Of course, we're talking about the...
Martin Brundle insists Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment for their 'minor breach' of F1's £114m spending cap, claiming teams could exploit the system by 'overspending a bit, paying a fine to go a tenth or two faster'
Martin Brundle believes Red Bull deserve a harsh punishment after breaching their 2021 budget cap. After weeks of speculation, the news broken by Sportsmail, was confirmed by the FIA on Monday afternoon. The communique from the sport's governing body did not specify the amount by which the Milton Keynes-based team...
Road & Track
Leaked Memo Shows Changes NASCAR Is Making to Fix Next Gen Race Car Safety Concerns
NASCAR sent a notice to Cup Series teams Tuesday detailing changes to the Next Gen chassis that will see the rear crash structure change and should result in safety improvements. Drivers have voiced concerns about the intensity of the hits when they crash and these changes should soften impacts to...
Meet The Ferrari SP51: A One-Off V12 Roadster
If you've got a Ferrari Roma in your garage, life's pretty good. But as far as the Prancing Horse is concerned, you're a nobody. Anyone can buy a supercar, but if you're one of Maranello's special clients, they'll build you a bespoke motorcar through the Special Projects program. The wheeled sculpture you see before you is just that. It's called the SP51, and it's the latest vehicle to join the ever-growing One-Off Series from Ferrari.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
