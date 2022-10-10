ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Post

Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced

First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Omaha man sentenced for drug trafficking that caused overdoses

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell L. Polite, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Polite to 180 months’ imprisonment. Following his release, Polite will begin a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

