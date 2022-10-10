First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.

