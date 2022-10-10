Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced
The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
KETV.com
Actor Sean Astin talks mental health, resources with KETV
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Alliance has hosted an event focused on breaking the silence about mental health for 26 years. This year's event started Tuesday, with the help of actor Sean Astin. Astin is largely known for his roles in "Stranger Things," "The Goonies," and "Lord of...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s father has harsh words for Mickey Joseph
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska football team announced that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda was entering the transfer portal. While the news was not exactly shocking, it was a bit disappointing considering all the good vibes that have been around the program the last couple of weeks. However, while the departure...
4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge
There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
WOWT
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
‘We want them to take their hands off our bodies’: Women’s March fills steps of capital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The National Women’s March organization is calling for a “Fall of Reckoning” after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This weekend, the organization decided to hold rallies across the nation, filling the steps of Nebraska’s capital building with women calling for more reproductive rights.
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
KETV.com
Nebraska man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty pleads no contest
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after over 650 animals were seized from a home in December 2021. Edward Luben, 57, was charged in Sarpy County Court with seven counts of abandon or cruelly neglect an animal (serious injury or death) and five misdemeanor cruelty charges.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0