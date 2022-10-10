ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norfolkneradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska Winner Announced

The champion of the Coolest Things Made in Nebraska is the New York City Transit Authority R211 Rail Car made at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln. James Berringer is the Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says this competition was a great way to learn about the many products made in the Cornhusker State. It also showcased the importance of manufacturing in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
KETV.com

Actor Sean Astin talks mental health, resources with KETV

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Alliance has hosted an event focused on breaking the silence about mental health for 26 years. This year's event started Tuesday, with the help of actor Sean Astin. Astin is largely known for his roles in "Stranger Things," "The Goonies," and "Lord of...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
YORK, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
Person
Wes Studi
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Standing Bear#Actor#Nebraska Legislature#Lied Center#The Standing Bear Prize#Native Americans#Pbs#Lakota
Panhandle Post

4 anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge

There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KETV.com

Nebraska man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty pleads no contest

PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after over 650 animals were seized from a home in December 2021. Edward Luben, 57, was charged in Sarpy County Court with seven counts of abandon or cruelly neglect an animal (serious injury or death) and five misdemeanor cruelty charges.
PAPILLION, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy