FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News
If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Packers Report Card After Losing to Giants in London
The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants 27-22 in London on Sunday. Here are the weekly grades, which include two F’s.
Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline
There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 6 vs. Colts
Last time the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Indianapolis Colts they dominated in a 24-0 shutout victory. So why change a thing for the rematch four weeks later?. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the same white-over-black uniform combination that they wore against the Colts in Week 2. Teal...
Yardbarker
Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers
There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich explained the thought process in the revamped lineup the team trotted out on the offensive line for Thursday night football, moving third-round OT Bernhard Raimann into the starting lineup on the left side and shifting Matt Pryor over to right tackle, which bumped standout veteran Braden Smith inside to guard. Raimann and Pryor both had nights they probably would like to forget.
