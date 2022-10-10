ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers

There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich explained the thought process in the revamped lineup the team trotted out on the offensive line for Thursday night football, moving third-round OT Bernhard Raimann into the starting lineup on the left side and shifting Matt Pryor over to right tackle, which bumped standout veteran Braden Smith inside to guard. Raimann and Pryor both had nights they probably would like to forget.
