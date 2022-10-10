ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas Tech football: The Dilemma of the Quarterback Room

A phrase sometimes heard in football is: “If you have two starting quarterbacks you have no quarterback”. In the case with Texas Tech football this season, that number is three. The phrase does not imply that none of your quarterbacks are good, it is that you can make a case for each of them starting for your team. It’s a matter of which way do you go? Entering the bye week, Joey McGuire is facing a dilemma with his most important position group.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Tech basketball programs to host Monday Night Madness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech basketball programs will come together to host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the free event that will showcase the women’s and men’s teams to students and fans as the 2022-23 season approaches.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Big 12 Conference#Texas Tech#Baylor#The Red Raiders#Texastech Com
KCBD

Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
fox34.com

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warm up, then cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the South Plains - KCBD viewing area this morning. The main weather feature with this front is gusty breezes. A second, stronger, cold front will bring more dramatic, significant, weather changes late this weekend. Behind this morning’s cold front the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy