Texas Tech football: The Dilemma of the Quarterback Room
A phrase sometimes heard in football is: “If you have two starting quarterbacks you have no quarterback”. In the case with Texas Tech football this season, that number is three. The phrase does not imply that none of your quarterbacks are good, it is that you can make a case for each of them starting for your team. It’s a matter of which way do you go? Entering the bye week, Joey McGuire is facing a dilemma with his most important position group.
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29
Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. Also, the Red Raiders honor Patrick Mahomes.
Tech basketball programs to host Monday Night Madness
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech basketball programs will come together to host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the free event that will showcase the women’s and men’s teams to students and fans as the 2022-23 season approaches.
Beto O’Rourke makes stop at Texas Tech in ‘Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming mid-term election. Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor. He made a stop in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech as he wrapped up his ‘Texas College Tour.’. “If...
14-year-old Lubbock athlete remains positive despite upcoming open-heart surgery
On August 31, Monterey High School freshman football player, Zaidyn Ward, collapsed on the field after the game in the team’s post-game huddle. His heart was shocked twice and then he began having a seizure. He was rushed to the University Medical Center and eventually airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
These 40 Lubbock Restaurants Have Great Daily Specials
Looking to go somewhere with food deals? You won't believe some of the awesome ones Lubbock restaurants have to offer. They're all listed below. 55 Places in Lubbock Where You Can Get Free Stuff on Your Birthday. 22 Lubbock Restaurants Out-of-Towners Need to Try.
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
Workforce Solutions South Plains hosts 22nd annual South Plains Career Expo
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our 22nd Annual South Plains Career Expo on Thursday, October 20 from 9am to 12pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The South Plains Career Expo is the premier career-education event and the largest of its kind in West...
18-year-old Texas Tech student ‘touched so many lives’ before fatal crash, mother said
Kaila Riojas, 18, passed away after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Her mother, Samantha, said Kaila was a nursing student at Texas Tech University.
Warm up, then cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front is moving through the South Plains - KCBD viewing area this morning. The main weather feature with this front is gusty breezes. A second, stronger, cold front will bring more dramatic, significant, weather changes late this weekend. Behind this morning’s cold front the...
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Another person suffered minor injuries, LPD said. LPD said the crash was first reported at 4:18 p.m. This is a developing story, please check back with […]
Here’s My Annual Plea for Waffle House to Open a Location in Lubbock
I'm pretty sure I've cried and whined about Waffle House not having a Lubbock location for as long as I can remember, but I'm not stopping until someone gives me an absolute 'no' or a good reason why we don't have that greasy deliciousness right here in the Hub City.
