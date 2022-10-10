“Father and son moment” – Aljamain Sterling unexpectedly runs into biggest rival Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi ahead of UFC 280

Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
Aljamain Sterling trashes USADA for failing to catch T.J. Dillashaw: “I thought they tested for everything”
Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22nd. And while both men are extensively tested by USADA under a program designed to weed out performance enhancing drug users, Sterling believes Dillashaw is still cheating. Dillashaw was famously stripped of his...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed
The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point. According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29...
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Released Star Back To The Company
Main roster debuts are always exciting and in November of 2020 Chelsea Green was called up to the SmackDown brand. She competed in a fatal four way match with a SmackDown Women’s Title shot on the line which she was supposed to win, but unfortunately Green broke her wrist during the match and the result had to be changed.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite
The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Daniel Cormier believes Kevin Holland’s upcoming fight with ‘Wonderboy’ is payback: “I think you’ve got to be very careful with using the word retirement”
Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Kevin Holland against Stephen Thompson on December 3. In the wake of his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Kevin Holland appeared to be toying with the idea of retirement – or, at the very least, he was all too happy to wind the fans up about the prospect.
TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying “to play mental warfare” with continuous PED accusations: “It ain’t gonna work with me”
TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying to play mental warfare with him ahead of their UFC 280 title fight. After getting back to winning ways against Cory Sandhagen last year following his two-year suspension from mixed martial arts, TJ Dillashaw will now get the chance to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion when he goes head to head with current king of the mountain Aljamain Sterling next weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Looks Back On His First WWE World Title Win: “The Moment It Happened I Knew No Once Could Ever Take It Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently took to his Instagram to look back on another pivotal moment in his career, when he defeated Ric Flair in Saskatoon to become WWE world champion for the first time. Hart calls the victory the single greatest moment of...
If WWE didn’t even check to see if Saraya could wrestle again, it’s mind-boggling
Ever since Saraya, known as Paige during her time in WWE, made the jump to AEW, the assumption has been that WWE wouldn’t clear her to wrestle and that the main reason she switched companies was to find somewhere that would. Turns out that narrative might not be correct after all. In an in-depth look at Saraya’s situation today, Fightful Select suggests that WWE was never really interested in keeping her when Vince McMahon was still in charge, to the extent that it never even evaluated whether she’d be able to return to the ring prior to her release this summer. There’s a...
