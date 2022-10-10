Read full article on original website
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
CBS Sports
LIVE: Watch Champions League, scores, updates, highlights as Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Liverpool in action
The early games are in the books for Wednesday in the Champions League as the spotlight centers around Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown against Inter Milan in what feels like a must-win game for the Blaugrana to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. With Inter already defeating Xavi's men last week in Italy, another victory would give them the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head record if both teams finish level on nine points.
BBC
Manchester United Supporters' Trust set to launch legal action over Chelsea away ticket allocation
Manchester United Supporters' Trust say they will take legal action unless more away fans are allowed when the team plays at Chelsea later this month. They want Hammersmith and Fulham Council to issue a new safety certificate to allow the full allocation of 2,994 travelling supporters. United's allocation has been...
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FA hold interview with Arsenal star Gabriel as investigation begins over Jordan Henderson incident in Liverpool win
FA disciplinary chiefs have spoken to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes over the spat that stopped Sunday’s clash with Liverpool. Referee Michael Oliver halted the resumption of play for Arsenal’s winning penalty to speak to managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline. Oliver had angered the Liverpool...
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Former Manchester City Scout In Key Role
Chelsea are expected to appoint Manchester City's former scout and head of youth recruitment Joe Shields, according to Fabrizio Romano.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer... as they seek to compete with the world's top clubs and push back the boundaries of financial fair play
Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer as their off-field rebuild gathers pace. He spent seven years at Arsenal, four of them in a chief commercial role, as well as business development director before that. Silverstone will be charged with improving Newcastle's commercial revenues as...
Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough test at what is likely to be...
Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most
Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
AC Milan 'set to open contract talks with forward Rafael Leao... and the Serie A side want to tie down the Chelsea target to a new deal before next month's World Cup'
AC Milan are reportedly preparing to open their latest round of contract talks with Rafael Leao as they look to fend off interest from Chelsea in the Portuguese forward. The Blues were interested in signing Leao in the summer, but had their advances rejected, with Milan director Paolo Maldini insisting the Premier League club would need to pay the 23-year-old's £130m release clause in full if they wanted to sign him.
CBS Sports
Sporting CP vs. Olympique Marseille: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Jose Alvalade as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Olympique Marseille collected three points with a 4-1 win over Sporting CP in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympique Marseille (three points) is last in Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) leads the group.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah's goal as Liverpool make it 4-1 at the Ibrox, sending Rangers out of the Champions League.
BBC
Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick unlikely to become new manager
Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager. The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point. However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being...
Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup
Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
Twitter Reacts: Half-Time Rangers vs Liverpool
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Champions League clash between Rangers and Liverpool
