Premier League

CBS Sports

LIVE: Watch Champions League, scores, updates, highlights as Barcelona vs. Inter Milan and Liverpool in action

The early games are in the books for Wednesday in the Champions League as the spotlight centers around Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown against Inter Milan in what feels like a must-win game for the Blaugrana to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. With Inter already defeating Xavi's men last week in Italy, another victory would give them the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head record if both teams finish level on nine points.
UEFA
The Independent

Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ruled out until after World Cup with knee injury

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been ruled out until December with a knee injury sustained at Arsenal on Sunday.Scans have revealed the Colombia international does not require surgery, but the issue will keep him out until after the World Cup, the PA news agency understands.It means the 25-year-old, who left the Emirates on crutches with his knee in a brace, will miss at least 10 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in the game but Liverpool are still awaiting an update on the damage.Diaz was forced off shortly before half-time in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!

A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer... as they seek to compete with the world's top clubs and push back the boundaries of financial fair play

Newcastle United are set to appoint Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer as their off-field rebuild gathers pace. He spent seven years at Arsenal, four of them in a chief commercial role, as well as business development director before that. Silverstone will be charged with improving Newcastle's commercial revenues as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League tonight looking for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start to Group A.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to replicate that form in the Champions League with three defeats from their opening three games against table-toppers Napoli, third-place Ajax and tonight’s visitors, Liverpool.Liverpool have been struggling themselves and fell to defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a tough test at what is likely to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AC Milan 'set to open contract talks with forward Rafael Leao... and the Serie A side want to tie down the Chelsea target to a new deal before next month's World Cup'

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to open their latest round of contract talks with Rafael Leao as they look to fend off interest from Chelsea in the Portuguese forward. The Blues were interested in signing Leao in the summer, but had their advances rejected, with Milan director Paolo Maldini insisting the Premier League club would need to pay the 23-year-old's £130m release clause in full if they wanted to sign him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Sporting CP vs. Olympique Marseille: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. Olympique Marseille and Sporting CP will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Jose Alvalade as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Olympique Marseille collected three points with a 4-1 win over Sporting CP in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Olympique Marseille (three points) is last in Group D, while Sporting CP (six points) leads the group.
UEFA
BBC

Middlesbrough: Michael Carrick unlikely to become new manager

Michael Carrick is unlikely to become the new Middlesbrough manager. The former England and Manchester United midfielder met club officials on Tuesday and does want to become a manager at some point. However, it is understood there was no agreement and the 41-year-old views the time as not yet being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club

Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE

