WVU, Baylor to meet under the lights in Morgantown
Mountaineers aim for first Big 12 victory over Bears in front of a national audience. Football takes center stage on a Thursday night once again when West Virginia hosts Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Bears were WVU’s guests on the...
WVU expects Baylor to roll the dice on 4th down Thursday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer fourth-year head coach Neal Brown spoke Monday about the situational changes his offense will work through Thursday night versus Baylor due to the absence of freshman running back CJ Donaldson. Most notably, West Virginia will look for a different option in the backfield on third...
Mountaineer GameDay returns Thursday to preview WVU vs. Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first Thursday night game at Milan Puskar Stadium since 2018 calls for special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before West Virginia battles Baylor Thursday night in a Big 12 showdown, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
WVU women’s soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. ET. Admission to the match will be...
WVU’s two-set lead slips; Iowa State wins in five
West Virginia volleyball fell in its sixth straight match at Iowa State on Wednesday three sets to two. WVU built a two-set lead over the Cyclones, but Iowa State stormed back in the final three to steal the victory in a reverse sweep. The Mountaineers remain winless in the Big 12 through six matches.
Mountaineers still looking to create turnovers on defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five games into the 2022 season, West Virginia is still searching for an answer to the question, “How do you create more turnovers?”. True freshman Jacolby Spells’ pick-6 against Virginia Tech on Sept. 22 is the most recent turnover the WVU defense has forced. The Mountaineers nearly picked off a pass in the endzone in the loss to Texas on Oct. 1, but the tipped pass fell into the hands of Longhorns wideout Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.
WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State
The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on bye week standouts, creating another Thursday night classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University football team is in the midst of an 11-day preparation period in between games versus Texas and Baylor. WVU will host the Bears Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday to recap his team’s...
Start time set for WVU football vs. Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the kick time for next Saturday’s football game between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will clash in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on either FS1 or FS2, depending on the TV schedule for the MLB postseason.
Mountaineers cap nonconference slate with Lehigh
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU
(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
Engler, Perrin and Tucker Set for ISSF World Championships
Junior Tal Engler, sophomore Natalie Perrin and senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team are set to compete at the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25. Engler will be competing for Israel, while Perrin and Tucker will represent...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
