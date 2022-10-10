Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
See Tennessee’s SEC Championship Odds Ahead Of The Third Saturday In October
Tennessee entered the season looking for tangible growth off of Josh Heupel’s first season where they went 7-5 before losing to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. A month-and-a-half into the season, Tennessee’s changed the outward expectations. Wins over Pitt, Florida and LSU have the Vols unbeaten and No. 6 nationally entering the Third Saturday in October.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-Alabama Preview, X-Factors for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode here in the middle of week seven. RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are getting you prepared for the massive clash in Knoxville this Saturday between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama with a full preview. The guys talk about x-factors to the game including Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Alabama’s pass rush, and also an injury report for both sides with Bryce Young and Cedric Tillman.
tdalabamamag.com
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Visiting Tennessee
Junior shooting guard Cam Scott is visiting Knoxville this weekend for Tennessee football’s matchup against Alabama. Scott is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 26 player and No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
How Alabama Football Is Like A Mercedes Benz Plant
Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner has had as close of a look at Alabama football’s dynasty under Nick Saban as any other coach in the country. Tennessee’s matchup with No. 3 Alabama will be Garner’s 13th matchup against the Crimson Tide in Saban’s 16 seasons at the helm. The longtime SEC assistant has done it with three different logos on his shirt. Garner faced Saban and Alabama three times while at Georgia from 1998-2012, eight times while he was at Auburn from 2013-2020 and once since returning to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season.
rockytopinsider.com
Kirk Herbstreit Dispels Rumors About College GameDay Leaving Knoxville
There has been a worry on social media recently that ESPN’s College GameDay could be moving away from Knoxville this weekend. On Monday, the College GameDay Twitter account removed their posts announcing the location of Knoxville, which led many to speculate whether GameDay was going to stay true to their original announcement or switch things up.
rockytopinsider.com
How ESPN is Picking the Position Groups Between Tennessee and Alabama
In advance of No. 6 Tennessee’s game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, ESPN’s Thinking Out Loud hosts Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson broke down some of the position battles in the upcoming contest. The two hosts went back and forth discussing several aspects of the game, both...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Pregame and Postgame Celebration with the Fans
With the 40-13 victory over LSU on Saturday, Tennessee has officially moved to 5-0 on the season. By the time the fourth quarter began in Tiger Stadium, LSU fans had already started to file out of the stadium knowing that a Tiger comeback was becoming increasingly unlikely. And in their place, Tennessee fans from all over the stadium began filling in the lower southeast corner. By the time the clocks hit zero, a sea of orange surrounded the Tennessee tunnel and the Pride of the Southland Marching Band.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
Tennessee Vols morning report: Jaylen McCollough arrested
What a Monday it is for Tennessee Vols fans! They are 5-0 and getting set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend after a dominating 40-13 win over the LSU Tigers. It’s been a long time since UT was riding this high a wave of morale. Our morning...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Orange Out for Alabama Game
It’s official. According to a tweet from Tennessee Football on Monday morning, the Vols are going with an orange-out in the crowd for the Alabama game this weekend. “It’s exactly like CheckerNeyland except you don’t have to go on the website because EVERY SECTION IS ORANGE,” the Checker Neyland Twitter account sent out. “Participation is mandatory.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fans Learn to Love Again in New SEC Shorts Sketch
The Tennessee brand is as hot as anyone in the country heading into week seven of the 2022 college football season. The Vols are ranked 6th in the country with an upcoming home game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend, College GameDay is coming back to Knoxville for the second time in just four weeks, and even SEC Nation is getting in on the action this weekend as well.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said About Alabama Monday
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the local media Monday to kick off Alabama week. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium for the game of the week. Both teams are undefeated entering the matchup for the first time since 1989. The matchup is also the first top six matchup at Neyland Stadium since 1998.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Bammers”
Well, it’s that time of the year again in Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s time for the third Saturday in October, which means that a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide is on deck for the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama are set for a collision...
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
