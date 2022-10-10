Read full article on original website
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Phillies leave ex-Yankees reliever off NLDS roster after bizarre injury
The Phillies return to action Tuesday. But reliever David Robertson won’t be with them. MLB.com’s Todd Zolekci reports “David Robertson and Nick Maton off NLDS roster. Nick Nelson and Dalton Guthrie on.”. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports Robertson “suffered (a) right calf strain jumping up celebrating...
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies
Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
NBC Sports
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
NBC Sports
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
WXIA 11 Alive
Rain delay for Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 | What to know
The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series. First pitch has been delayed.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
Yardbarker
Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought
The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
FanSided
