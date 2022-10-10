ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager

The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies

Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives two-year contract after snapping playoff drought

The announcement was made official by Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. Thomson, who becomes the 56th manager in franchise history, has served as the club’s bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017. This year marks Thomson’s 38th season in professional baseball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
