“He’s got a big d**k and all…” – WATCH: Nick Diaz tries to steal Rampage Jackson’s girl in Las Vegas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
MMA Fighting
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments
Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
Sean O’Malley Thinks He Can Rocket To Conor McGregor Stardom With A Win Over Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley is ready to step up and be the superstar the UFC fans want. The UFC is filled with the best fighters from all around the world. The best men and women are signed to this promotion and they have the opportunity to make themselves stars in the world of MMA. Why is it though that some do not make the level of stardom that others do? Some have just a few fights and get released, and some are in the UFC for years but are never really well-known in the mainstream. There could be many reasons for this, lack of skills, lack of personality, or consciously not wanting to step into the limelight. None of these can be said about Sean O’Malley.
MMAmania.com
RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz megafight: ‘We do think it’s a great idea’
Exhibition boxing has been all the rage to kick off the 2020s in combat sports. From YouTubers to team sports players — even professional boxing legends like Mike Tyson — have gotten in on the action. Perhaps the catalyst of it all, however, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who shocked everyone and their dog by taking a fight in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation against superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa, in Dec. 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Nate Diaz meets with Triple H, teases WWE crossover
Safe to say, Nate Diaz has options. Diaz may be closer to the end of his fight career than the start, but that doesn’t mean his immediate future is decided. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract when he defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, making him the biggest MMA star to enter free agency in quite some time. Larger rival promotions like Bellator and PFL have expressed interest in the Welterweight, and Nate Diaz also has his own fight promotion that could conceivably host his next bout.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Tito Ortiz Confirms Rematch With Chael Sonnen In February Will Be His Final Fight
Tito Ortiz said he will fight Chael Sonnen in MMA next year. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said it will be his retirement fight. For the last time in his legendary MMA career, Tito Ortiz will be making his way inside the cage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has confirmed that he will be taking on his fellow MMA legend Chael Sonnen in an epic rematch. Ortiz previously said he will have his retirement fight before 2022 ends but he now declared it will be in February next year.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Aspen Ladd Slated For PFL Debut Against Julia Budd At 2022 PFL Championship
Following her release from the UFC recently, Aspen Ladd has already found a new home for PFL, and has her debut booked. According to a report from MMA Mania, Ladd will be facing off against ex-Bellator featherweight women’s champion Julia Budd. The fight will go down on Nov. 25,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Kevin Holland, Shawn Michaels, Chatri Sityodtong in studio, Aspen Ladd, Lance Palmer, and Brandon Royval
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani answers your questions in On The Nose. 1:55 p.m.: Brandon Royval chats...
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Vegas 65 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ on Nov. 19
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 65 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Comments / 0