Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Guest column: Job-focused education proposal is an opportunity Louisiana can't pass up

The recent accountability proposal from the Louisiana Department of Education has the potential to be a strategic win for our students, schools and the entire state of Louisiana. While accountability formulas are always challenging to construct and even harder to explain in plain English, we want to make it crystal clear that the proposed changes will help improve career and technical education in our schools and better prepare our students for the jobs Louisiana has to offer.
theadvocate.com

St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts

St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?

In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
WAFB

La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
theadvocate.com

Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
