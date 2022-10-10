Read full article on original website
KTBS
Superintendent blames Louisiana’s teacher certification backlog on lack of manpower
Only eight employees in the Louisiana Department of Education will process some 36,000 applications for teacher certification this school year, Superintendent Cade Brumley told the Senate Education Committee. (Canva image) The Louisiana Department of Education will receive some 36,000 applications for teacher certifications this year, ranging from first-time educators to...
Louisiana Department of Education Adopts New Summer Literacy Program, Could Put More Students In Summer School
The Louisiana Department of Education is moving ahead with a summer literacy program aimed at getting students who are struggling with reading comprehension back on track. The new LDOE policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in a Wednesday vote. Which Children Could Qualify?. The program...
brproud.com
Despite reduction in Louisiana’s teacher shortage, backlog of certification applications causes concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is still facing a teacher shortage and members of the state legislature are pushing the Louisiana Department of Education to justify a backlog of teacher certifications. In a Monday, October 10 Senate Education Committee hearing, the Department of Education was questioned about the...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Job-focused education proposal is an opportunity Louisiana can't pass up
The recent accountability proposal from the Louisiana Department of Education has the potential to be a strategic win for our students, schools and the entire state of Louisiana. While accountability formulas are always challenging to construct and even harder to explain in plain English, we want to make it crystal clear that the proposed changes will help improve career and technical education in our schools and better prepare our students for the jobs Louisiana has to offer.
theadvocate.com
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts
St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
KTBS
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
KTBS
Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s decision to rein in its most lucrative corporate tax break has brought $282 million in tax revenue back to local services like police departments and schools, a new report found. The report, authored by the think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis,...
La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
theadvocate.com
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
Louisiana students can now apply for FAFSA
Louisiana students can now apply for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
theadvocate.com
In grip of national nursing shortage, new LSU program seeks to help reverse the trend
Facing a nursing shortage that is even more acute in rural and underserved areas, LSU Health New Orleans has received a $3 million federal grant to create a new program to bolster the number of nurses in Louisiana and four other states. The grant, which is one of 10 awarded...
SNAP FAQ: What Are Louisiana’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
Louisiana's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits -- via the Louisiana Purchase Card -- to eligible low-income individuals and families. According to the Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
‘A blessing’: Two years after Laura, federally funded rebuild begins in southwest Louisiana
DEQUINCY — Before the storm, there had been a few times couples would pull up to Sandra Rosalis’ home, a wood-frame house with a spacious front porch surrounded by trees. Would it be possible to rent out her garden for a day? They’d like to exchange their vows under the oaks and pines. One time, she says, she obliged.
theadvocate.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
theadvocate.com
St. Francisville resident appointed to Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District
On Sept. 30, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointment of Lauren D. Field, of St. Francisville, to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Field is the former executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation. She was nominated by the users in the district furnishing the water supply for municipal use.
theadvocate.com
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
