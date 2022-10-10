Read full article on original website
YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
Owners of Yee-Haw Brewing, Ole Smoky Moonshine acquire Ober Gatllinburg property
GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced. they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies. It is the only ski. area in the state of Tennessee. “Gatlinburg is our home,” said...
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
Veterans welcomed home after first HonorAir Knoxville flight dedicated to women
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Many special memories were made Wednesday after a two-year delay as more than 130 veterans took the trip of a lifetime to our nation’s capital. HonorAir’s first flight observing female veterans is back on the ground at McGhee Tyson Airport. “It was fantastic,” Air Force veteran Deborah Sander said. When asked […]
Developers of 407 Gateway and Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
Developers put major housing project on pause in Dandridge after hearing from locals
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing at last night’s town board meeting where several neighbors voiced their concerns. “I just think that this is terrible,” said Susie Jernigan, a Dandridge resident. Developers had the...
6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville
The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break in
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video. Updated: 6 hours ago. Actress Rachel Stacy went...
UT football player charged; attorney releases statement
The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has released a statement through his attorney. WATE Midday News. UT football player charged; attorney releases statement. The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has...
Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million Violent Crime Intervention fund for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville is known for being Dolly Parton’s home, bringing out huge crowds to visit everything from Dollywood to the Great Smoky Mountains. However, big crowds also mean more calls to law enforcement. "All the departments in the county are really relatively small for the millions...
Deadly shooting victim identified
The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
