Knoxville, TN

WBIR

YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

More than 20 new businesses expected in downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville has about 22 businesses in the books, and all those businesses are in different phases. Some businesses are in their planning stages and others are already under construction. Jeff Muir, the communications director of the Blount Partnership, said the businesses in downtown Maryville tend...
MARYVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave

We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville

The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT football player charged; attorney releases statement

The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has released a statement through his attorney. WATE Midday News. UT football player charged; attorney releases statement. The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
GREENBACK, TN
WATE

Deadly shooting victim identified

The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN

