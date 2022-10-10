ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chuck
1d ago

If the FBI would actually put their energy towards actual crimes that have been committed against our own country we would probably be in a lot better place rather than chasing down someone on TikTok.

KCTV 5

Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KTTS

UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
WARSAW, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop

Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape

This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
