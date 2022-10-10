Read full article on original website
Chuck
1d ago
If the FBI would actually put their energy towards actual crimes that have been committed against our own country we would probably be in a lot better place rather than chasing down someone on TikTok.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville man arrested by FBI over threat to shoot immigrants, ‘go to war’ against America
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man has been arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill immigrants and “go to war” against the American government. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Missouri, were charged on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
KTTS
UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
16-year-old arrested for alleged threat at Kansas high school
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 290 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of an alleged threat of violence at Ottawa High School, 1120 South Ash, according to a media release. Officers located and...
KMBC.com
Clay County prosecutor seeks new leads in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The Clay County prosecutor is looking for fresh leads in a kidnapping and rape case involving Tim Haslett Jr., 39. Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and second-degree assault after a woman escaped...
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
Police: Woman held captive near KC for a month, repeatedly raped
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday. He is charged...
californiaexaminer.net
Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape
This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
bluevalleypost.com
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
Clarksville man arrested in Missouri accused of making violent threats against US government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Kan. felon jailed in August for meth possession is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after another arrest. On Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Perez Smith of Atchison in the 1000 block Laramie for driving while suspended, no vehicle tag, and no insurance, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On Sept. 28, police...
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in small Missouri town
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
Excelsior Springs neighbor recounts alleged kidnapping victim coming to her door
Excelsior Springs, Missouri, neighbors were shocked when a woman approached them for help Friday, saying she'd been kidnapped and assaulted.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
Raytown man calls police to report his own shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a man called to report he'd been shot. It happened near East 75th Street and Arlington Monday morning.
