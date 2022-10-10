Read full article on original website
Related
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
Gillette Celebrates Fifth Year with the Gillette Gaming Alliance
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and a pioneer in gaming and esports, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance -- an all-star team of streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Gillette Gaming Alliance reinforces the brand’s commitment to the gaming community, and levels up its presence by identifying new and exciting ways for fans to engage. The Alliance continues to be the longest-running gaming program for the brand, packed with 13 streamers representing 8 different countries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005297/en/ Gillette celebrates fifth year with the Gillette Gaming Alliance -- an all-star team of streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0