‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast on Finally Getting to Talk About the Series (VIDEO)

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.
Kumail Nanjiani stars in 'Welcome to Chippendales,' a Hulu miniseries focused on the founder of the show. Here's what you need to know about it.
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
EXCLUSIVE: Walter Perez (Queen Sugar, Quantum Leap) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in a recurring role. He will portray Jorge Perez, an easygoing DDA who is described as sweet and genuine. He succeeds in his own work ethic without locker room talk. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. It stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian...
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Startattle.com – The Watcher | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 13, 2022...
HBO Max's upcoming adult animated series cast includes Kaling as Velma, Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Sam Richardson as Shaggy.
Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for Causeway, the upcoming A24 drama that stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier struggling to readjust to civilian life in New Orleans after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during combat. Lawrence and Brian Tyree...
We’re still two weeks away from the House of the Dragon finale, and yet, the passing of King Viserys definitely seems like a moment of conclusions and goodbyes. Perhaps that’s why even George R.R. Martin chose this particular junction to talk about the future of the prequel series and reveal his plans now that he’s been given free rein.
Are Crowley, Gabriel, and Aziraphale in the room with us right now? Well, no. Unfortunately, the stars of the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series Good Omens could not make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend. However, the three equally very important and charming stars were able to come together to discuss their upcoming project via Zoom, and the book's co-author and series creator Neil Gaiman posted the interaction to his YouTube channel.
House of the Dragon has proven itself a worthy successor to its predecessor Game of Thrones in course of its 8 episodes. The series, set about 200 years before the events of the original series, has given us a slew of new characters to root for, but also brings out some great storylines and conflicts that are directly related to the prophecy of ‘Prince that was Promised,’ bringing the Game of Thrones universe full circle. However, while the original series had eight seasons to flesh out the characters and storylines in a new blog post, Martin says that it would take only four full seasons of ten episodes to complete the story of the Targaryens.
