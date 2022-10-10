‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast on Finally Getting to Talk About the Series (VIDEO)

House of the Dragon has proven itself a worthy successor to its predecessor Game of Thrones in course of its 8 episodes. The series, set about 200 years before the events of the original series, has given us a slew of new characters to root for, but also brings out some great storylines and conflicts that are directly related to the prophecy of ‘Prince that was Promised,’ bringing the Game of Thrones universe full circle. However, while the original series had eight seasons to flesh out the characters and storylines in a new blog post, Martin says that it would take only four full seasons of ten episodes to complete the story of the Targaryens.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO