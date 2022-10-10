Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
batterypower.com
Braves, Phillies weather updates: Game expected to start at 7:30 pm (UPDATED)
The tarp is on the field at Truist Park and rain has been falling. The forecast is calling for more showers throughout the evening which puts Game 2’s scheduled start time of 4:35 p.m. in jeopardy. It is a situation that the Braves, Phillies and Major League Baseball are monitoring currently.
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright and the Braves bullpen shut down Phillies in NLDS-tying 3-0 victory
Kyle Wright once again brought a steadying presence to Atlanta’s rotation. This time, he came up with one of his best starts of the year when the Braves needed it the most, as his six shutout innings set the tone for the bullpen and helped push Atlanta to a series-tying 3-0 victory over the Phillies.
batterypower.com
NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies game thread
The NLDS will shift to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. After dropping the opener, 7-6 Monday, the Braves fought back and beat Zack Wheeler in Game 2 Wednesday with a, 3-0 victory. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Phillies will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more
The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider to start Game 3 for Braves, Charlie Morton will go in Game 4
After a prolonged delay, the Atlanta Braves have announced that Spencer Strider will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Atlanta also announced that it will be Charlie Morton in Game 4 Saturday. Strider finished the season on the injured list...
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright ready for arguably the biggest start of his career
After a 7-6 defeat in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves head into a must-win situation for Game 2 Wednesday and arguably the biggest start of Kyle Wright’s young career. The Braves missed out on ample opportunities at the plate in Game 1, especially in the early going, but Max Fried’s struggles put them in a hole that they weren’t able to recover from. They will turn to Wright who went from a gigantic question mark to one of their most consistent options in 2022.
batterypower.com
Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter passes away
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Sutter spent four seasons with, confirmed his passing with a tweet Friday morning. Sutter was a six-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He signed...
batterypower.com
No panic for Braves despite Game 1 loss
The Atlanta Braves have been here before. After dropping Game 1 to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, the Braves are back Wednesday and focused on getting a split at home before heading back out on the road. There is no panic, because they have been in big spots throughout the last four postseason runs including last season when they dropped Game 1 of the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers.
RELATED PEOPLE
batterypower.com
Tyler Matzek undergoing Tommy John Surgery today
2021 postseason Tyler Matzek had a real bummer of a 2022 season, and did not make the Braves’ NLDS roster. Earlier today, manager Brian Snitker announced that while the team was preparing to face off against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, Matzek was undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
MLB・
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on going with Spencer Strider in Game 3, Ronald Acuña Jr’s elbow and more
The Atlanta Braves will turn to rookie Spencer Strider for Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS. The decision was between Strider and veteran Charlie Morton for the start and Braves manager Brian Snitker said that the discussion went into late Thursday night before they made the final determination.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers
1914 - The Boston Braves complete a remarkable sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, the first in World Series history. Dick Rudolph pitches a complete game, 3-1 victory for the Braves, who were 15 games out of first place in early July. 1959 - The Milwaukee Braves release long-time veterans Enos...
batterypower.com
Matt Olson thriving for Braves after one of ‘lower points’ of career
While the rain fell on Truist Park, leading to a three-hour delay in Wednesday’s Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Matt Olson wasn’t wrapped up in the pressure of his Atlanta Braves trying to avoid an 0-2 hole. He had other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Sid slides to send Atlanta to the World Series
1992- Pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera delivers a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Sid Bream who narrowly beats the throw home for a 3-2 win over the Pirates in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. 1997 - Kevin Brown pitches a complete game and...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves unable to overcome early deficit, NLDS schedule, more
The Atlanta Braves dropped the opening game of the National League Division Series to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Late inning heroics were not enough to make up for the lackluster pitching and a relatively quiet offense. Max Fried was on the bump, turning in arguably one of his worst starts...
Comments / 0