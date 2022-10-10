After a 7-6 defeat in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves head into a must-win situation for Game 2 Wednesday and arguably the biggest start of Kyle Wright’s young career. The Braves missed out on ample opportunities at the plate in Game 1, especially in the early going, but Max Fried’s struggles put them in a hole that they weren’t able to recover from. They will turn to Wright who went from a gigantic question mark to one of their most consistent options in 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO