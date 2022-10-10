ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
batterypower.com

NLDS Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies game thread

The NLDS will shift to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. After dropping the opener, 7-6 Monday, the Braves fought back and beat Zack Wheeler in Game 2 Wednesday with a, 3-0 victory. Rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Phillies will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more

The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
batterypower.com

Kyle Wright ready for arguably the biggest start of his career

After a 7-6 defeat in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves head into a must-win situation for Game 2 Wednesday and arguably the biggest start of Kyle Wright’s young career. The Braves missed out on ample opportunities at the plate in Game 1, especially in the early going, but Max Fried’s struggles put them in a hole that they weren’t able to recover from. They will turn to Wright who went from a gigantic question mark to one of their most consistent options in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter passes away

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Sutter spent four seasons with, confirmed his passing with a tweet Friday morning. Sutter was a six-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He signed...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

No panic for Braves despite Game 1 loss

The Atlanta Braves have been here before. After dropping Game 1 to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, the Braves are back Wednesday and focused on getting a split at home before heading back out on the road. There is no panic, because they have been in big spots throughout the last four postseason runs including last season when they dropped Game 1 of the NLDS to the Milwaukee Brewers.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Alec Bohm
batterypower.com

Tyler Matzek undergoing Tommy John Surgery today

2021 postseason Tyler Matzek had a real bummer of a 2022 season, and did not make the Braves’ NLDS roster. Earlier today, manager Brian Snitker announced that while the team was preparing to face off against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, Matzek was undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
MLB
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers

1914 - The Boston Braves complete a remarkable sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, the first in World Series history. Dick Rudolph pitches a complete game, 3-1 victory for the Braves, who were 15 games out of first place in early July. 1959 - The Milwaukee Braves release long-time veterans Enos...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#Nlds#Ba#Lhp#Rhp
batterypower.com

Braves News: Braves unable to overcome early deficit, NLDS schedule, more

The Atlanta Braves dropped the opening game of the National League Division Series to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Late inning heroics were not enough to make up for the lackluster pitching and a relatively quiet offense. Max Fried was on the bump, turning in arguably one of his worst starts...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy