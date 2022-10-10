Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
'The Rings of Power' Season 1 Finale Trailer Teases the Rise of Sauron and the Fall of Heroes
It's hard to believe that the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is nearly upon us, but as we approach the last week of waiting, the Prime Video series had a surprise in store for fans at attendance at this year's New York Comic Con panel — the first look at a new trailer for Season 1's last episode, which will premiere next Friday, October 14. The trailer not only recaps the journey we've been on thus far but tees up exciting reveals to come, including the forging of the titular Rings of Power and the continuing search for the Dark Lord Sauron.
Rings of Power star Owain Arthur on the Elrond/Durin bromance: 'I'd do anything for him'
The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced an entire fellowship of new characters, stretching from the island kingdom of Númenor to the far reaches of the Southlands. But perhaps the show's most delightful surprise has been the friendship between Durin (Owain Arthur) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Together, the gruff dwarven prince and ethereal elf have forged one of the series' closest bonds, whether they're conspiring to help steal a stone table or arguing over who saved who from rampaging trolls.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans will be furious if a major mystery isn’t answered in the finale
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has had fans on the edge of their seats over the one mystery above all: Who or where in Middle-earth is Sauron? With the season finale on the way, audiences will riot if they don’t get to see the character before the credits roll.
‘The Rings of Power’: Charlie Vickers Discusses Halbrand’s Evolving Relationship With Galadriel
As with many characters in Prime Video's high-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Halbrand is a character that was created for the show. Given that the series is based on the Second Age of Middle-earth and J.R.R.Tolkien’s appendices, the creative team has taken to developing interesting and mysterious characters with somewhat shady pasts. No one fits this description more than the handsome somewhat roguish anti-hero, Halbrand played by Charlie Vickers. The character is one that has proven difficult to fully understand for audiences; even the far-seeing elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) does not fully understand him. Vickers in a clip discusses the relationship that is shared between the pair.
'Andor' Is Doing the Origin Story Better Than 'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon.In the modern media landscape, streaming services live and die based on the properties at their disposal. This fall, we’re seeing three of the most powerful streaming platforms competing against each other with HBO’s House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Disney+’s Andor. All three shows are prequels with a very clear ending to their narrative arcs.
Rings of Power: What are the Valar?
What are the Valar? The world that Tolkien created is wild and wonderous, full of curiosities and complexities in equal measure. It has gone on to inspire countless other fantasy authors, and his work has been forged into some truly epic adaptions like the Lord of the Rings movies. This...
This Interactive Map of Middle-earth Helps Bridge the Gap Between ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Rings of Power’
Viewers of Amazon Prime’s new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power have no doubt noticed the show’s clever way of transitioning between certain disparate storylines: with a map of Middle-earth, sweeping from wherever you just were to wherever you’re about to go. Book fans will recognize the map as a faithful take on the now famous one inserted in the original trilogy. J.R.R. Tolkien’s son, Christopher Tolkien, drew it based on his father’s sketches.
