‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' hasn't revealed the identity of The Stranger, but there's reason to think he is a younger version of Gandalf.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7
'The Rings of Power' Episode 7 sets the stage for big things to come, and it also features a few noteworthy 'Lord of the Rings' Easter Eggs.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
A.V. Club
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss the birth of an iconic Lord of the Rings location
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power offers a surprise look at the origins of a famous location
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Polygon
Who is Galadriel’s husband in The Rings of Power?
Like Theo, that rambunctious Middle-earth scamp, a lot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers are a little taken aback from one key revelation in episode 7 of the Amazon series: Galadriel has a husband? Like a real, exchanged vows, signed the papers, emergency contact of a spouse?
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
Collider
'The Rings of Power': Is Adar Telling the Truth About Killing Sauron?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.J.R.R. Tolkien's Sauron is one of the greatest villains of both literature and film. As Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) tells us in The Fellowship of The Ring, it was "his will to dominate all life in Middle-earth," and the fact that he nearly succeeds a few times is reason enough to fear him. The story that is being told in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, so audiences know that there are many years to go before Sauron’s true defeat.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans will be furious if a major mystery isn’t answered in the finale
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has had fans on the edge of their seats over the one mystery above all: Who or where in Middle-earth is Sauron? With the season finale on the way, audiences will riot if they don’t get to see the character before the credits roll.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Charlie Vickers Discusses Halbrand’s Evolving Relationship With Galadriel
As with many characters in Prime Video's high-budget series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Halbrand is a character that was created for the show. Given that the series is based on the Second Age of Middle-earth and J.R.R.Tolkien’s appendices, the creative team has taken to developing interesting and mysterious characters with somewhat shady pasts. No one fits this description more than the handsome somewhat roguish anti-hero, Halbrand played by Charlie Vickers. The character is one that has proven difficult to fully understand for audiences; even the far-seeing elf, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) does not fully understand him. Vickers in a clip discusses the relationship that is shared between the pair.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on Durin and Disa’s Relationship
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back in time in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore than we have ever been on screen. The story of this new series brings us closer also more closely to – in my opinion – the most fun race in all of Middle-earth: dwarves. The dwarves are stout with pretty distinct long beards, with a love for hammers, mining and ale. The people who live beneath the mountain are reigned over by the Dwarven line of Durin. Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) is next in line to the throne of Khazad-dûm and to aid him in his quest is his wife, Lady Disa (Sophia Nomvete).
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: What are the Valar?
What are the Valar? The world that Tolkien created is wild and wonderous, full of curiosities and complexities in equal measure. It has gone on to inspire countless other fantasy authors, and his work has been forged into some truly epic adaptions like the Lord of the Rings movies. This...
This Interactive Map of Middle-earth Helps Bridge the Gap Between ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Rings of Power’
Viewers of Amazon Prime’s new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power have no doubt noticed the show’s clever way of transitioning between certain disparate storylines: with a map of Middle-earth, sweeping from wherever you just were to wherever you’re about to go. Book fans will recognize the map as a faithful take on the now famous one inserted in the original trilogy. J.R.R. Tolkien’s son, Christopher Tolkien, drew it based on his father’s sketches.
