Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair

A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
City
West Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies arrest 1, still seeking another in connection to Monday robbery and assault in Paducah

PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
PADUCAH, KY
cilfm.com

Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police investigating shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident

CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after SEMI crash in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 12, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community. Deputies arrived and located a semi-truck and trailer that was partially overturned at this intersection.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Herald & Review

Timeline of Choate employees' arrests and outcomes

Through Union County court and Illinois State Police records, reporters identified 26 employees of Choate arrested on felony charges over the past decade. Below is a timeline of those arrests. Two defendants had their cases expunged, so they are not included here.
UNION COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Martin Man In Custody After Four-Hour Standoff

Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man is in custody in the Weakley County Jail after shooting at deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night. None of the deputies were injured. William Anthony King, 30, is being held on multiple charges. Deputies were called to a resident on Dunlap Road in Martin...
MARTIN, TN
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV

A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

