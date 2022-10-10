Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Deputies arrest 1, still seeking another in connection to Monday robbery and assault in Paducah
PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
Jury awards more than $19 million in damages to estate of Caldwell County man stabbed to death at Princeton Elks Lodge
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — A jury has awarded $19.35 million to the estate of a man who was stabbed to death outside the Princeton Elks Lodge in 2017, finding that lodge in Caldwell County, Kentucky, failed in its duty to provide a safe environment for customers. In April of...
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, TN — A 6-year-old was struck by a vehicle in downtown Martin on Friday, police say, but they believe he did not sustain any major injuries. According to a report from the Martin Police Department, a woman was leaving a business on South Lindell St. when her child got away from her and ran into the road right in front of a car.
Wednesday road closure planned in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A section of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a time Wednesday. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, North Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive for utility repair work. The city says the repair work should be completed some time on...
Donation for storm survivor homes
Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas. "This significant donation helps jumpstart the purchase of properties that will soon become homes for our survivors!" the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group says.
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Community Foundation is teaming up with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group with a goal to get 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas. In a Facebook post about the funding, organizer Steven Elder reads: "The Mayfield Community Foundation is proud to...
Monday marks 10 months since devastating tornado outbreak
It's been 10 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Within the past month or so, the Graves County Courthouse has started to...
Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
National Fire Prevention Week raising awareness amid local burn bans due to dry weather
PADUCAH — Plan and practice your escape today, so you'll be ready if you need to be: That's the message during National Fire Prevention Week. It's a time for families to review their fire escape plans and practice them in case of a fire. Greg Cherry with the Paducah...
