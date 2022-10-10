ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Deputies arrest 1, still seeking another in connection to Monday robbery and assault in Paducah

PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident

CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
CARBONDALE, IL
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday

BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
BENTON, KY
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say

MARTIN, TN — A 6-year-old was struck by a vehicle in downtown Martin on Friday, police say, but they believe he did not sustain any major injuries. According to a report from the Martin Police Department, a woman was leaving a business on South Lindell St. when her child got away from her and ran into the road right in front of a car.
MARTIN, TN
Wednesday road closure planned in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A section of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for a time Wednesday. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, North Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive for utility repair work. The city says the repair work should be completed some time on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Donation for storm survivor homes

Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas. "This significant donation helps jumpstart the purchase of properties that will soon become homes for our survivors!" the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group says.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
PADUCAH, KY
Monday marks 10 months since devastating tornado outbreak

It's been 10 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Within the past month or so, the Graves County Courthouse has started to...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

