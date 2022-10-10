Read full article on original website
KUOW
Bikes are coming back to Green Lake: Today So Far
The gunshot idea...again. Will Seattle do it this time?. Come November, wheels will be back at Seattle's Green Lake Park. The 2022 wildfire season has been the mildest in a decade. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 10, 2022. Given recent headlines, it might...
rentonreporter.com
Construction projects start this October at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park
Construction will start in October on two major renovation projects at Renton’s Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The first project starts on Monday, Oct. 17, and will make critical repairs and upgrades to the north water walk, including:. Replacing the existing concrete deck panels with 60% light penetrating fiberglass...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
KUOW
Seattle is ending its Covid emergency Oct. 31
Some of Seattle's emergency orders for the Covid pandemic will end after October 2022, some will phase out in the coming months, and others are being woven into how the city operates moving forward. “Our city has been working under an emergency proclamation for nearly 1,000 days as we responded...
q13fox.com
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
nwpb.org
Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural
Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
KOMO News
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach
TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
KUOW
Not just an Eastern WA issue; King County prepares for wildfires
For a long time, people on the west side of the Cascades assumed that wildland fires were an issue for those in Eastern Washington. But as conditions become drier and hotter across the western U.S., the wildfire threat is growing in all parts of the state, even the normally soggy parts.
KUOW
The flu is slated for a 2022-23 comeback. Are you ready?
Public health officials in Washington state continue to urge people to get vaccinated as they brace for another possible resurgence of Covid-19 and the flu this fall and winter. Covid hospitalizations and deaths have been trending down in King County and throughout Washington, but health officials worry cases could tick...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
