Orlando, FL

Ticked off! @dog park denier

 2 days ago

I’m ticked off at the Orlando International Airport. Recently we deplaned at the new terminal C. Things didn’t go well; before we got off the plane the pilot warned us it could take up to 1 hour to get our bags. We landed at 9:35, didn’t retrieve our two bags until 11:00. With all the hoopla and the money spent, they still can’t get it right.

I’m ticked off at a woman at an Orlando dog park who refuses to do anything when her dog attacks other dogs. My puppy just entered the park and was viciously attacked. My puppy was pinned down and the other dog was biting my dog’s throat as he yelped in pain. If I hadn’t thrown him off my puppy, I know there would have been serious injuries. After the altercation, the woman complained that I had touched her dog. Meanwhile, three other strangers tried to explain how her dog attacked mine. Another person was outside the park fence saying she would not bring her dog in since the same dog attacked her dog previously. The woman just said’ “I know my dog, he would never do that.” No apologies, just everyone was lying. Remember, denial is not a river in Egypt!

Isn’t it relaxing when you are sitting down watching your favorite TV program, when some jerk starts screaming on the Google commercial?

The flip side

I went into a little store looking for ice. I asked the clerk if he had more ice and there was one bag left. The guy checking out asked me if I wanted that one and I said yes. He said to the clerk put that on my bill. I said you don’t have to do that - that is so nice of you, thank you so much, and he said “I want to” - and then he proceeded to take the bag to my car. What a kind thing to do from a generous guy. There are plenty of kind people in the world.

