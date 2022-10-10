Read full article on original website
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr.
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Taylor, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Mildred "Faye" Henderson
Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
Lexington prepares for 3rd annual Halloween Walk on Oct. 15
LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk....
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
AU presents “An Evening with Cathi Campo” on Oct. 20
ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center. Campo will take the audience back to the Jazz Age, as she sings selections from the songbook of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, accompanied by a jazz trio.
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluate at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.
SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
HNCO Ruth Lindsey charity golf outing raises $16K
MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club. Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project
MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side. The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room...
‘Field of Monsters’ speakers share hopes for Friday’s free symposium
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden has observed Mansfield residents searching for the city’s identity for five or 10 years. “We've been such a blue-collar town for so long, but I think we are trying to identify who we are now,” he said.
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby
SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
Open Source: AK Hair Collective staff to host grand opening Oct. 15 in downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Working in Los Angeles as a hair stylist during the COVID-19 pandemic forced Andrew Kleiman to reconsider how he paid bills. While his main source of income still comes from his clients in California, he is opening AK Hair Collective in downtown Mansfield to earn passive income and advance development by Mansfield Central Park.
