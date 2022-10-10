ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe

Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Evangeline "Kay" Lehman

Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr.

Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Taylor, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger

Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Mildred "Faye" Henderson

Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
SHILOH, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington prepares for 3rd annual Halloween Walk on Oct. 15

LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk....
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum

MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Care Of Mansfield
richlandsource.com

AU presents “An Evening with Cathi Campo” on Oct. 20

ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center. Campo will take the audience back to the Jazz Age, as she sings selections from the songbook of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, accompanied by a jazz trio.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.

SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings

MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

HNCO Ruth Lindsey charity golf outing raises $16K

MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club. Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event

ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Foundation approves $657K in grants in October

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting. The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby

SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy