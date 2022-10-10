MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.

