Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a gardening expert and there are four things you should do before the end of September
IT'S EASY to just forget about your garden when the weather starts to get more chilly. But according to one expert that's the worst thing you could do and it's going to make life so much harder come next spring. The pros at Gardeners World shared four of the best...
I’m a gardening expert – consider growing a specific perennial next season – the plant benefits your entire garden
A GARDENING expert has shared his pro tips for naturally fertilizing your garden next season. TikToker Marv, who uses the handle @plantedinthegarden, said if you grow a comfrey plant, a type of perennial, you can turn it into a liquid fertilizer to use in rest of your garden. "Comfrey is...
heckhome.com
Expert Tips To Prepare Your Small Home For The Frigid Winter Cold
Winter doesn’t have to be freezing cold. All you have to do is take a few basic preventative steps in order to make sure that your home is ready for the winter. Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to getting ready for the winter. You want to make sure your insulation is in good shape, your HVAC is ready to take high demand, and that your home is generally ready for colder weather. We’ve got some specific tips that are sure to make your home warm this winter.
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
This fall foliage map will help you catch the best autumn color
Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
Why You Should Always Close Your Interior Doors Before A Hurricane
Closing your interior doors is an essential step to keeping your property safe as a hurricane makes its way toward your community. Here's why.
gardeningknowhow.com
Benefits Of Planting In Fall Vs. Spring Vegetable Plots
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
Is Your Home Ready for Winter?
The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Kitchen Cabinets?
If you are planning to upgrade your kitchen then you may be concerned about the cost of new cabinets. So, which has the better deals, Home Depot or Lowe's?
beefmagazine.com
Preparing for winter
It’s not too early to be preparing for winter. In recent weeks, I have covered some of the “best management practices” to deal with the drought and excessive heat that continues to plague Oklahoma cattle and cattlemen in the summer of 2022. This week we look ahead at a checklist to consider to be ready for winter. Many of these are typical of preparing for the winter months, some are of more significance this year. Here goes……
5 Clever Ways To Store The Seeds You Collect From Your Garden
Collecting seeds from your garden instead of buying them from the store can help you save money and make it easier to plant the varieties you love each year.
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
Should You Put Furniture In Front Of Your Windows?
You might be wondering if you can put furniture in front of your windows or if that is a décor-related faux pas that you should avoid at all costs.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Bay Leaf in Hardiness Zone 7 (2022)
Do you want to grow Bay Leaf in Hardiness Zone 7, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Bay Leaf is not as easy as it seems. Bay Leaf are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside...
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0