ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets

When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#The Los Angeles Times#Gothic
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Decide On a Style of Interior Design For Your Home?

Hello World! Welcome Friends! When it comes to choosing a style of interior design for your home, there are many factors to consider. You want to choose a style that reflects your personality and your lifestyle, and that will make you happy every time you walk into your home. There...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?

Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
LONG BEACH, CA
realitytitbit.com

Meet CEO and father Ryan Dawkins who got down on one knee to Clare Crawley

It looks like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley may finally have her happily ever after with new beau Ryan Dawkins, following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss. According to US Weekly, the pair met around a year ago and started out as friends before hitting it off on a more romantic connection. The new lovebirds are now engaged – hopefully, this engagement is better than her last.
RELATIONSHIPS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy