6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
HGTV's David Bromstad Has A Word Of Warning If You're Considering Black Paint
Painting your walls black may sound daunting, but it can make your space feel cozy. Here is what HGTV's David Bromstad warns if you're considering black paint.
Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Decide On a Style of Interior Design For Your Home?
Hello World! Welcome Friends! When it comes to choosing a style of interior design for your home, there are many factors to consider. You want to choose a style that reflects your personality and your lifestyle, and that will make you happy every time you walk into your home. There...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Photos Hint at What’s In Store for Last Episode
How will the story of the O'Brien family end? Fans can look forward to a wedding and a new baby in the 'Chesapeake Shores' series finale.
Should You Paint Your Walls Or Trim First?
It's time to update the paint color in your living room or perhaps a bedroom or two, but what comes first, the walls or the trim? Here's what you need to know.
What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?
Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
Renovation Impossible Explains How Upcycling During Your Remodel Can Save Money
Upcycling is a great way to bring unique decor pieces into your home. Russell Holmes from "Renovation Impossible" explains how upcycling can save you money.
The Headboard Hack That Will Brighten A Dark Basement Bedroom
The headboard can be a focal point in a room, and you'll discover what you can do with it to help add a lighter and more airy feeling to your basement space.
HGTV's Egypt Sherrod's Best Piece Of Real Estate Advice
When you first step into the game of real estate you may be surprised to find out that everyone you know has an opinion on how best to move forward.
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
The Renovator Host Marcus Lemonis Talks The Value Of Home Ownership – Exclusive Interview
Marcus Lemonis explained what makes "The Renovator" different from a typical renovation show and shared important tips for starting a home makeover.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
realitytitbit.com
Meet CEO and father Ryan Dawkins who got down on one knee to Clare Crawley
It looks like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley may finally have her happily ever after with new beau Ryan Dawkins, following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss. According to US Weekly, the pair met around a year ago and started out as friends before hitting it off on a more romantic connection. The new lovebirds are now engaged – hopefully, this engagement is better than her last.
Are Bathroom Islands The Next Big Thing?
A few years ago, the kitchen island took the design world by storm. Now this feature beloved for its function and aesthetic, has made its way into another room.
The Best Color Palette For A Southwestern Home Decor Style
The Southwestern style thrives off of shades born from the natural world. So, here's the best color palette to achieve this rustic home decor fashion.
DIY transforms 1930s house into dream home
With several renovations behind them, Mary and Paul had creative expertise to draw on when it came to transforming their 1930s house
