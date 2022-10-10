ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies keep skipper Rob Thomson on 2-year deal

 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies lifted the interim title Monday and signed Rob Thomson to a two-year deal to manage the club through 2024.

Financial terms were not released.

Thomson, 59, guided the Phillies to a 65-46 record and their first postseason berth since 2011 after taking over for the fired Joe Girardi on June 3.

The Phillies are set to play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series beginning Tuesday after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round.

Thomson became only the fourth manager in major league history to take over a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason, per the Phillies’ release.

“As time progressed, it became apparent that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s on-field performance over the course of the season certainly reinforced that,” Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski said in a press release.

“While a great deal of credit for the turnaround of our season goes to the players, Rob’s leadership style has also made a significant impact.”

Thomson has been with the club since Dec. 5, 2017, when he was first hired as bench coach.

Of all managers in Phillies history, Thomson’s 61 wins were the most through 100 games, according to the club.

“This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today,” Thomson said in the release. “I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club.”

–Field Level Media

