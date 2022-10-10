ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley (ACL) out for season

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

An MRI confirmed that San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL and he will miss the rest of the season, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s 37-15 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

He sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter and head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team feared the worst.

“It was tough at the end,” Shanahan told reporters after the game in Charlotte. “It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement.”

Moseley, 26, started the first five games this season and registered 21 tackles, five passes defensed and a pick. He has 161 tackles and four interceptions in 45 games (33 starts) since joining the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward suffered a broken hand in the game. Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and kicker Robbie Gould (knee) also sustained injuries and will have further tests Monday.

–Field Level Media

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
