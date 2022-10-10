Read full article on original website
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stadia saves can be carried over to PC, but you’ll have to use Takeout
Cyberpunk 2077 players who played the game on Stadia can transfer their save files to PC before Google’s cloud gaming service shuts down, but it’s a little convoluted. To get the files, you have to use Google Takeout, which lets you download your data from Google services and manually bring them over to your PC.
Developer Makes Doom Playable on Notepad
Developers love making the original Doom playable on new devices. At this point, it's hard to believe there are any devices left that Doom hasn't been made playable on, but Sam Chiet figured out a way to get the game working on Notepad at a stunning 60fps! Chiet shared a video of the accomplishment on Twitter, where he revealed that he has "not modified the code of notepad.exe at all," and that "this is fully playable interactive live, zero fakery." Chiet has also revealed that he'll be releasing this version of Doom at some point over the next few days, so fans will soon be able to try it for themselves!
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox
Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
Today's 'Wordle' Word #481 Hints, Clues and Answer—Thursday, October 13
Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack the latest puzzle.
Microsoft has offered a glimpse at how much Xbox Game Pass actually makes
For the longest time, there's been an assumption that Xbox Game Pass is simply burning through cash and not making money. Turns out that XGP actually scrubs up quite nicely.
Turn your phone into a Nintendo Switch for $43 on Prime Day
The GameSir X2 is an amazing Android controller and it's on sale for 34% off this Prime Day.
Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday
TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
3 Ways to Run Windows Update from Command Line
It’s always recommended to regularly update Windows as the updates solve any existing bugs and bring about new features. Usually, users use the graphical interface on the OS to search for and install updates. However, there are some cases where you may want to run this process from the Command-line (CLI) tools such as Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell.
Apple TV and Music apps are coming to Windows next year
You soon won't need to rely on a web app or iTunes to access the services. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. During its Surface event, Microsoft said Apple TV and Apple Music apps are coming to the operating system next year. You'll be able to check out previews of them in the Microsoft Store before the year is out. As such, those who use Apple's services soon won't need to use a web app or creaky old iTunes to access Apple Music or Apple TV on a Windows system.
How to Get VPN on PS4 And PS5?
Avid console users know the advantages of using a virtual private network. They are not easy to use outside of the computer ecosystem, though. Therefore, we’re teaching you how to get a VPN on PS4 and PS5. There’re various ways to use a VPN on PlayStation consoles, but none...
