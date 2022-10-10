Developers love making the original Doom playable on new devices. At this point, it's hard to believe there are any devices left that Doom hasn't been made playable on, but Sam Chiet figured out a way to get the game working on Notepad at a stunning 60fps! Chiet shared a video of the accomplishment on Twitter, where he revealed that he has "not modified the code of notepad.exe at all," and that "this is fully playable interactive live, zero fakery." Chiet has also revealed that he'll be releasing this version of Doom at some point over the next few days, so fans will soon be able to try it for themselves!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO