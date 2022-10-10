ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
ComicBook

Developer Makes Doom Playable on Notepad

Developers love making the original Doom playable on new devices. At this point, it's hard to believe there are any devices left that Doom hasn't been made playable on, but Sam Chiet figured out a way to get the game working on Notepad at a stunning 60fps! Chiet shared a video of the accomplishment on Twitter, where he revealed that he has "not modified the code of notepad.exe at all," and that "this is fully playable interactive live, zero fakery." Chiet has also revealed that he'll be releasing this version of Doom at some point over the next few days, so fans will soon be able to try it for themselves!
msn.com

Apple's iCloud Photos Comes To Windows 11, Apple Music Lands on Xbox

Apple and Microsoft deepened the ties between their technologies Wednesday, announcing that the company's iCloud Photos syncing service will work on Windows PCs, and the Apple Music service will work on Xbox video game consoles. The new moves mark an expansion of the company's agreements, which have already brought Apple...
TechSpot

Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday

TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
technewstoday.com

3 Ways to Run Windows Update from Command Line

It’s always recommended to regularly update Windows as the updates solve any existing bugs and bring about new features. Usually, users use the graphical interface on the OS to search for and install updates. However, there are some cases where you may want to run this process from the Command-line (CLI) tools such as Command Prompt and Windows PowerShell.
Engadget

Apple TV and Music apps are coming to Windows next year

You soon won't need to rely on a web app or iTunes to access the services. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. During its Surface event, Microsoft said Apple TV and Apple Music apps are coming to the operating system next year. You'll be able to check out previews of them in the Microsoft Store before the year is out. As such, those who use Apple's services soon won't need to use a web app or creaky old iTunes to access Apple Music or Apple TV on a Windows system.
technewstoday.com

How to Get VPN on PS4 And PS5?

Avid console users know the advantages of using a virtual private network. They are not easy to use outside of the computer ecosystem, though. Therefore, we’re teaching you how to get a VPN on PS4 and PS5. There’re various ways to use a VPN on PlayStation consoles, but none...
