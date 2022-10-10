ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 1

Related
boxrox.com

How to Build Big Biceps with Light Weights

Learn how to build big biceps with light weights by following these great tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to build big biceps you don’t necessarily have to always focus on lifting heavy weight. In this video, I’m going to give you a complete biceps workout that you can do with lighter weights than you normally lift and still get massive growth in your biceps. This entire workout will take under 6 minutes if you are willing to trade in workout length for intensity and effort.”
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerlifting#Guinness World Records#Great Britain#Squatting#World Record#Sikh#British Champion
boxrox.com

Best Weighted Abs Exercises

A strong core is synonymous with overall great health and fitness levels. Check out the best weighted abs exercises you can do to achieve that. A six-pack ab doesn’t come cheap. Besides putting in the effort with proper workouts, you also need to have a low body fat percentage if you want to see your abs. The best way to do that is to be in a caloric deficit.
WORKOUTS
Army Times

Army won’t change weight tables after body composition study

WASHINGTON — After a months-long research study, the Army will keep its current height and weight screening tables, the service’s top noncommissioned officer announced at the Association of the U.S. Army conference Wednesday afternoon. The branch’s Center for Initial Military Training joined forces with medical research experts last...
MILITARY
verywellhealth.com

Can Athlete's Foot Spread to Other Parts of the Body?

Athlete's foot (tinea pedis) is not just for athletes; it's a common infection. The itchy rash usually occurs between the toes and the soles of the feet. It can also affect the toenails. Athlete's foot can spread from person to person. That's one reason to wear flip-flops in the pool...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy