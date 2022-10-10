Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Analysis: Outside of New York City, it's a dead heat in race for governor
When he won an upset victory in 1994 over Democratic incumbent Gov. Mario Cuomo, Republican George Pataki secured 53% of the suburban vote. He won 65% of rural counties and and just under half of upstate cities. Repeating Pataki — a Republican hasn't won statewide since he last secured a...
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg & Commissioner Sewell Announce 32-Count Indictment in Ghost Gun Takedown
Investigators Executing Search Warrant Found Cache of Ghost Guns, Including an AR-15 Style Rifle. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of JOSE RIVERA, 47, for manufacturing multiple ghost guns, including assault weapons, in his Lower East Side Manhattan apartment. In total, RIVERA purchased at least 55 ghost gun parts worth over $7,000, including the “Ghost Gunner 3,” a fully-automated machine that can be used to manufacture ghost guns with the touch of a button.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
What ails the jails: With violence resurgent, it’s clear that Rikers still needs a federal receiver
Memo to Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who’s given New York City’s Department of Correction until November to demonstrate progress on its Rikers Island action plan: The jails remain plagued by chronic violence that a federal receiver is best positioned to fix. The fact is underlined after a weekend spasm of stabbings and slashings at the George R. Vierno Center. As the Daily News’ Graham Rayman ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
CNN commentator appears to mock concerns about NYC subway crimes: 'Riders paralyzed with fright'
CNN contributor and NY1 anchor Errol Louis was slammed by Twitter users after he appeared to mock rising concerns about New York City subway crimes.
Former Democratic New York Govenor says he’s never felt more unsafe in NYC amid crime crisis
Former New Yorkr Governor David Paterson admitted Sunday that he has never felt more unsafe in New York City and called crime a "blind spot" for Democrats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Mother of NYC murder victim demands city leaders get tough on crime: What are you doing to keep our kids safe?
Eve Hendricks says she's fighting for peace after her son's 2020 murder, but she can't enact change without help from Mayor Adams and New York City leaders.
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
New York teens shot outside GOP candidate Lee Zeldin's home identified, no arrests made: report
The New York Post identified two 17-year-olds allegedly linked to a studio known for gang activity who were shot outside gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
Eyewitness News sees first-hand how NYC sheriffs are cracking down on ghost cars
The New York City Sheriff's Office is cracking down on ghost cars - cars with fake plates, fake paper plates and cars that are unregistered or uninsured.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
997M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10