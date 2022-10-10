ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.A. Bragg & Commissioner Sewell Announce 32-Count Indictment in Ghost Gun Takedown

Investigators Executing Search Warrant Found Cache of Ghost Guns, Including an AR-15 Style Rifle. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced the indictment of JOSE RIVERA, 47, for manufacturing multiple ghost guns, including assault weapons, in his Lower East Side Manhattan apartment. In total, RIVERA purchased at least 55 ghost gun parts worth over $7,000, including the “Ghost Gunner 3,” a fully-automated machine that can be used to manufacture ghost guns with the touch of a button.
What ails the jails: With violence resurgent, it’s clear that Rikers still needs a federal receiver

Memo to Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who’s given New York City’s Department of Correction until November to demonstrate progress on its Rikers Island action plan: The jails remain plagued by chronic violence that a federal receiver is best positioned to fix. The fact is underlined after a weekend spasm of stabbings and slashings at the George R. Vierno Center. As the Daily News’ Graham Rayman ...
History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs

In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
