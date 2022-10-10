ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The natives are restless: Steelers are playing like 'poop'

By Andrew Limberg
Sunday’s loss to the Bills was the worst since 1989, a 51-0 loss to Cleveland under then-coach Chuck Noll.

The Steelers lost 38-3 to the Bills in Buffalo. Now at 1-4 and no relief in sight with games against Tampa, Miami and Philadelphia approaching before the bye week.

Callers on The Fan Morning Show voiced their frustrations Monday morning with one caller describing the game as “poop”.

That may have been nice to some of the comments on the Steelers official Facebook page after the final score was posted.

Here is a sample of some of the frustration:

“This is what years of “no losing seasons”, but being miles away from championship level gets you. The “standard” in Pittsburgh clearly has declined to mediocre at best. Must be nice to have Tomlin’s job security.”

“If the standard is the standard and THAT was the standard, it’s time for a BIG change. That was excruciating.”

“What a joke. Let's get rid of Tomlin and Canada now. Tomlin has not done anything with his players he picked. He won in the beginning with Cowhar players.”

“Why did we keep kicking it down double digits?! Matt Canada needs to be gone. I've resisted the 'fire Mike Tomlin' crowd but admit performances like this make you second guess whether they're on to something, the buck has to stop somewhere.

Silver lining moving forward is Pickett is looking solid considering what he was thrown into & Pickens is a stud.”

“Worst steelers team since I've been around.”

“This was just sad. Maybe Big Ben better unretired.”

Some fans were a little more optimistic.

“Future will be bright Pittsburgh, relax! We know we have a good QB now, Defense will get better after injuries.”

“We have TOO MUCH talent for this to happen!! It’s OBVIOUSLY not the players, the play calling was HORRENDOUS!! Something has to give! Please the fans deserve that much! This was so embarrassing.”

“At least Pickett, Warren, Daniels, and Heyward played with some fire. Too bad the rest of the team and especially the coaching staff showed no emotion.”

Pittsburgh Steelers
