Despite Complaints, Idaho Home to One of the Best Cities to Drive In
Driving is one of the most frustrating things there is in the world. It can be your car having problems, traffic, other drivers doing stupid things, the weather, or any other number of things that cause us to hate and complain about being behind the wheel. Traffic in the Magic Valley isn't too bad compared to other places, but most of us find something or two to complain about. When it comes to city driving, there are usually more issues with more people in a close area. Driving through cities and towns can lead to more accidents, more distractions, and more frustration. We all know some cities, such as New York and Los Angeles are terrible to drive in, but what are the best and worst cities to drive through in the United States?
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Watch: Diver Carves Pumpkin In Sunken Boat On Idaho Lake Bottom
Here's your Idaho dose of total randomness for the week. Until recently, I never knew underwater pumpkin carving was a thing. Did you?. Underwater pumpkin carving isn't just something that goes on in various beach communities across the United States, there are actually contests held in states such as Florida. I'm bad enough at carving pumpkins, let alone doing it in scuba gear at the bottom of a pool or body of water.
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
Early Voting for November 2022 Elections Begins Oct 17 in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Voting for the November 2022, general elections will begin on Monday October 17, in Idaho. Idahoans wanting to hit the polls early and cast a vote can walk into their county clerks offices and vote for their candidate any issues on the ballot. County clerks offices will be open, including the Twin Falls County Clerks Office at County West, Monday allowing citizens to vote. The Twin Falls Clerks Office for walk-in voting will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 4, the Friday before the general election. Sample ballots are available on most Idaho county clerks offices website, see list below, or by contacting the offices. Registered voters can also request a mail-in absentee ballot from a clerks office. The person can request by mail, fax, or email to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. However, the absentee ballots must be in to the clerks office no later than 5 p.m. on October 28. Voters must present personal identification when they cast a ballot.
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
Drought Slowly Sealing Fate Of Idaho Christmas Tree Farms
The ongoing drought in the western United States is once again causing concern for growers of Douglas Fir and Noble Fir trees as the Christmas holiday approaches. With inflation still crippling the country's economy, prices are again expected to rise slightly for those who head to city tree lots in December.
6 Events in the Magic Valley and Around Southern Idaho this Weekend
The weeks are flying by, and half of October is almost over. Halloween is fast approaching, and while the weather has been nice, the wind and cold lingers off in the distance and will be here before we know it. While the weather stays nice, it is best to take advantage of it and get out and enjoy it for as long as it lasts. Another week is ending and another weekend is beginning, and that means it's time to enjoy some of the many activities and events that the fall season and the area have to offer. Here are some of the events taking place in the area this weekend, as well as others around the state.
Potential Record Breaking Elk Shot In Idaho And It’s Huge
A potential record-breaking elk was allegedly shot in Idaho. The picture was shared by the butcher who is the one that claims he will be butchering it. The elk is absolutely enormous and they are just waiting for official measurements. It is likely, but not confirmed, that this was shot...
California Cat Missing 9 Years Turns up in Idaho
Imagine that your cat went missing. Some know the experience and it’s painful. Within a few weeks, you would probably assume the animal fell victim to traffic, a coyote or raptor. Nine years have passed and your telephone rings. It’s an animal shelter 1,000 miles away. Your cat has been located. Microchip provided your name and telephone number.
Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?
Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
What Would You Do? Winning Millions From the Idaho Lottery
What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?
Why Boise is Secretly a Great Place to Be a Vegetarian or Vegan
When it comes to eating healthy and diets, everyone has their idea of what is best. Some people count calories, some people fast, and some change what they eat entirely. For some being a vegetarian or a vegan is about dieting, while for others it can be life choices for health or not wanting to eat animals. For whatever reason you choose to be a vegetarian or vegan is your right, but it is always easy to stay committed to these life choices. Living in Idaho, there is a lot of beef in the area, and I am not talking restaurants, but literal cows in the area. Usually being in a large farming community and state, many people enjoy their meat, making being a vegan or vegetarian that much tougher. Compared to other places in the country, how vegan and vegetarian-friendly is Idaho, especially when it comes to certain cities?
How Many Idahoans Believe In Psychic Powers? What Swayed You?
I've never been a believer in psychic powers. My wife is a true believer, and has had many readings done in the nearly 17 years I've known her. She recently introduced me to a show that I have to admit has swayed me a bit...just a bit. I've known my...
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
The Chronic Condition Many Idahoans Are Unaware They Have
It's important once a person reaches their thirties to start paying particular attention to their cardiovascular health. One chronic condition that could require lifelong medications is affecting many Idahoans, and they are completely unaware they have it. I have been dealing with bouts of elevated blood pressure since my mid-thirties....
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
