Queen Creek, AZ

azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Native American art up for auction at Scottsdale gallery

PCSO searching for suspects after burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting. A Pinal County deputy shot at two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles. State Farm Stadium getting a glow-up just in time for Super Bowl. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The stadium became the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona: "The Last Hitman" mini-series

Celeste Bentley told the courtroom Bryan Patrick Miller came up behind her and stabbed her at the Paradise Valley mall in 1989. Victim testifies "Zombie Hunter" stabbed her at Paradise Valley mall. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. |. In court on Tuesday, a woman said Bryan Patrick...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix

On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help. Chandler business receives voting mail addressed to unknown people. John Schavina received nine cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office with his company address but addressed to different names he didn't recognize.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

D’Vine Gourmet owners open a boutique event venue

D’Vine Gourmet retail shop in downtown Chandler is a mecca for many things — fancy food and wine, desert-themed gifts, homemade candy and snacks, gift baskets and more — and now it also boasts a boutique event space around the corner at 96 W. Boston St. called Chandler Pops!
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Clean Elections Commission cancels PBS interview with Kari Lake, seeks new partner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The Clean Elections Commission canceled Wednesday’s scheduled question-and-answer session with Kari Lake after learning that Arizona PBS, without the commission’s participation, scheduled an interview with Katie Hobbs in lieu of an in-person debate between the gubernatorial candidates. The state commission, which organizes political debates, announced the cancellation on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
DENVER, CO

