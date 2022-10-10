Close your eyes and picture gliding up the stone steps of a French renaissance château, peering out a large open window onto a maze of gardens and a tranquil river floating beneath you. What’s more — it’s the same view Catherine de' Medici gazed upon in the 16th century. If you’re up on your European history, you know by know it’s Château de Chenonceau being described and that immersive experiences at historic landmarks like these are not uncommon in France’s Loire Valley. In fact, they’re commonplace. “Visiting the castles of the Loire Valley offers a plunge into the landscape as well as into history. The Loire Valley is indeed listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as a cultural landscape,” Sandrine Mahaut of Domaine de Chaumont-Sur-Loire tells TZR. “And of course, the river is omnipresent; it infuses its poetry and reflects the light like nowhere else.”

