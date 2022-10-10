Read full article on original website
The 8 best rums for sipping and mixing, according to bartenders and our own taste tests
Rum is one of the most diverse spirits in the world, distilled in over 60 countries. Here are the best rums you can sip and mix in cocktails.
Wild Spirit for Wild Spirits: Nocheluna Sotol Embarks on Redefining the Mexican Spirits Category for the World
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today, Nocheluna Sotol, a rare and ‘wild’ spirit originating from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico, makes its global debut. This unique spirit was created for drink enthusiasts who are drawn to exploration and discovery of the less traveled regions of Mexico. Harvested from the resilient sotol (Dasylirion) plant native to Chihuahua Mexico, Nocheluna Sotol is rooted in North Mexican heritage and the region’s natural elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005461/en/ Lenny Kravitz and Nocheluna Sotol. (Photo: Business Wire)
BHG
How 'The Great American Recipe' Winner Infuses Cultural Heritage Into Every Holiday
A native of Mexico and California transplant, Silvia Martinez has a passion for infusing the flavors of her heritage into the food she serves her family. She would go on to participate and (spoiler alert!) win the first season of PBS’s The Great American Recipe. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it brings together 10 multicultural home cooks to compete—similar to the Great British Baking Show—while telling stories through food. The show highlights what truly makes American cuisine unique.
howafrica.com
Facts About Merengue, Dominican Republic’s National Dance With Its Unique Origins
The Dominican Republic is home to several African-inspired cultural dances. It is unusual to attend a social gathering or walk the streets of the island community without seeing a display of gestures typical of the people’s traditions. The origins of Merengue, the Dominican region’s national dance, are the focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Scotch Series Is Made Entirely From Distilleries That Haven’t Existed for Decades
Independent bottler Gordon & Macphail is known for releasing expensive, rare, ultra-aged scotch, but the whisky in this new collection is quite literally the last of its kind. That’s because the new Recollection Series consists of liquid from three ghost distilleries that closed decades ago. These bottles aren’t cheap, but consider it the entry fee for a snapshot of non-replicable whisky history. Each whisky is a single cask release that was matured in Gordon & Macphail’s own barrels, and come from three unique demolished distilleries: St. Magdalene, Glen Mhor and Lochside. If these names are unfamiliar to you, you’re probably not...
Guitar World Magazine
The Bobby Lees on how no-holds-barred songwriting and a musical molotov cocktail helped them create primal new album, Bellevue
Sam Quartin and Nick Casa dissect the band’s in-your-face, garage rock songcraft and explain why the guitar is just as important as a limb – even if it might not be the most enjoyable to play. Hailing from Woodstock, UK, The Bobby Lees are a garage punk force...
Ferragamo Family’s Portrait Milano Hospitality and Retail Project to Open in December
MILAN — After a few years of behind-the-scenes work, a hidden landmark of the city whose first construction harks back to 1564 will soon become a hot-ticket hospitality and retail destination in town, courtesy of the Ferragamo family. The fashion entrepreneurs, who successfully manage a hospitality business under the Lungarno Collection moniker, have taken their Portrait formula from Rome and Florence to Italy’s fashion capital. Maximilian Davis, creative director of the Ferragamo fashion brand, last month chose to show his first collection in the courtyard of the venue.More from WWDFederica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023Spring 2023: A Whirlwind...
How To Make Pastelon: Caribbean-Style Lasagna
We’re continuing our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month – this time with an authentic Puerto Rican recipe. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a Caribbean-style lasagna is Executive Chef Yari Vargas from Casa Yari. 3268 W. Fullerton Avenue. Instagram @CasaYari.
Meet The Women Pushing Boundaries In The Whiskey World
“I look forward to the day when women being the face of the [whiskey] brands ... is no longer an anomaly."
Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It
Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.
How Is Tequila Made? 7 Steps to Producing Tequila
Want to make your own tequila? Good luck. While there are only three ingredients in pure tequila—Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water—the process is complicated. In fact, technically speaking, if you want to make “tequila,” you’ll need a Blue Weber agave farm in the Mexican state of Jalisco or another approved municipality in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas.
This New Bourbon Is So Insanely Strong It’s Labeled ‘Hazmat’ Proof
Drinking whiskey is supposed to be about pleasure, not pain, right? Well, one person’s punishment is perfection for another, because a new extremely high-ABV release from Frey Ranch sold out in a flash last weekend. Frey Ranch is a Nevada distillery that truly makes “ground-to-glass” whiskey, with 100 percent of the grains grown onsite. Husband and wife team Colby and Ashley Frey co-founded the distillery, which has been releasing its own bourbon and rye over the past few years (no sourced products), and the quality has been unequivocally excellent. In addition to the core lineup, there is a single barrel series...
wdfxfox34.com
My Father Cigars: History, Appeal, and Value
Originally Posted On: https://www.cuencacigars.com/blog/my-father-cigars-history-appeal-and-value/. Did you know that in 2017, 148 million premium cigars made in Nicaragua entered the United States? Cigars from this area are popular, and for good reason. One popular brand you may have heard of is My Father Cigars. But, what makes this brand so popular?...
Complex
Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Show in China Features Breathtaking Sculptures From PlayLab
The recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Aranya, China featured remarkably crafted and uniquely moving sculptures from the folks over at PlayLab Inc. Opening the show, which is available to revisit in full above, was a short video piece from filmmaker Jia Zhangke. Toward the end of the introductory short, two young children realize their extensive journey across multiple environments has brought them within eyesight of what’s quickly revealed to be the breathtaking setting of the runway show itself. At this point, the footage transitioned into a livestream of the proceedings.
Brugal Is Only Releasing 50 Bottles of Its New Ultra-Premium Rum in the US
Rare, limited-edition spirits releases no longer belong solely to the whiskey world. In fact, there are some rum expressions that rival aged single malts in terms of price and scarcity, like the new release from Dominican brand Brugal. There are only 460 bottles of Andres Brugal (named after the founder) available worldwide, with just 50 arriving at specialty retailers in the US with an SRP of $2,800 each. Fifth-generation maestra ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana is the woman behind this high-end release, which according to the brand was created in one single batch. It’s a blend of two double-aged rums which spent...
thezoereport.com
Live Out Your French Renaissance Fantasies In Loire Valley’s Magnificent Châteaux
Close your eyes and picture gliding up the stone steps of a French renaissance château, peering out a large open window onto a maze of gardens and a tranquil river floating beneath you. What’s more — it’s the same view Catherine de' Medici gazed upon in the 16th century. If you’re up on your European history, you know by know it’s Château de Chenonceau being described and that immersive experiences at historic landmarks like these are not uncommon in France’s Loire Valley. In fact, they’re commonplace. “Visiting the castles of the Loire Valley offers a plunge into the landscape as well as into history. The Loire Valley is indeed listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as a cultural landscape,” Sandrine Mahaut of Domaine de Chaumont-Sur-Loire tells TZR. “And of course, the river is omnipresent; it infuses its poetry and reflects the light like nowhere else.”
The Best Way to Travel Through Scotch Country? By Canoe
I love Scotch. In fact, it's probably my favorite liquid on earth. As a token of my appreciation, I embark on a pilgrimage to its fertile breeding grounds at least once in any normal year. This could land me in one of several malt-producing regions across the country: the loch-pocked meadows of the Lowlands; the peat-filled fields of Islay (also known as "Whisky Island"); the idyllic village of Campbeltown, caressing the slopes of the Kintyre Peninsula.
