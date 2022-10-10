ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Rabbi, co-plaintiffs suing state over abortion law demand judge’s removal

'This bias against the Plaintiffs provides conclusive evidence that the Trial Judge should be disqualified.'. A progressive South Florida rabbi and co-plaintiffs suing Florida over the state’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks called for the judge overseeing the case to be removed for “bias” and “trivialization of women’s rights and religious freedom.”
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale

A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Salon

Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Entertainment
Miami New Times

Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics

State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies

A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy