floridapolitics.com
Rabbi, co-plaintiffs suing state over abortion law demand judge’s removal
'This bias against the Plaintiffs provides conclusive evidence that the Trial Judge should be disqualified.'. A progressive South Florida rabbi and co-plaintiffs suing Florida over the state’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks called for the judge overseeing the case to be removed for “bias” and “trivialization of women’s rights and religious freedom.”
ABA Journal
Firm has to face suit accusing it of violating patient confidentiality laws by touting med-mal win
A law firm will have to face a lawsuit claiming that it violated confidentiality laws when it disclosed mental health records about its lawyer client when touting a win in his medical-malpractice case, according to an Illinois appeals court. The Illinois Appellate Court’s First Judicial District revived the lawsuit filed...
Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter
A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
Florida collectibles dealer connected to Gaetz probe sentenced to 15 months
Ellicott was one of several men, including Gaetz, listed on a December 2020 federal grand jury subpoena.
floridapolitics.com
First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96
Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
NBC Miami
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Miami New Times
Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics
State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash: ‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?’
The 15-year-old accused of fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer and smashing a stolen car into five other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three, and wounding six other people was smiling in court on Monday. Are you actually laughing right now, Broward Judge Stacy Ross interrupted the proceedings in shock.
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies
A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
fox35orlando.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
