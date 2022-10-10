ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranger, TX

Click2Houston.com

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are monitoring the wrong injury heading into Week 6

Heading into a huge NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys will try to figure out whether Dak Prescott is able to play or not. Since his thumb injury in Week 1, the Cowboys have reportedly expected the quarterback to return around this time of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dallas Sports Nation

Revisiting Preseason Position Battles: October Wrap Up

Back in January, we took a look at the biggest preseason position battles for FC Dallas in 2022. Each month throughout the season, we reviewed these position battles to see where things stood as the season progressed. With the 2022 MLS regular season wrapped up, let’s look at how all these battles played out and how things ended at season’s end.
MLS
