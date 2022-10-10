Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Predicting the Astros ALDS Roster
The Houston Astros have roster decisions to make ahead of the American League Divisional Series. Who will make the cut?
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set
GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday
With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
atozsports.com
Cowboys fans are monitoring the wrong injury heading into Week 6
Heading into a huge NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys will try to figure out whether Dak Prescott is able to play or not. Since his thumb injury in Week 1, the Cowboys have reportedly expected the quarterback to return around this time of the year.
Revisiting Preseason Position Battles: October Wrap Up
Back in January, we took a look at the biggest preseason position battles for FC Dallas in 2022. Each month throughout the season, we reviewed these position battles to see where things stood as the season progressed. With the 2022 MLS regular season wrapped up, let’s look at how all these battles played out and how things ended at season’s end.
MLS・
Giants turn to Astros for next general manager hire ahead of huge offseason
The San Francisco Giants lost their general manager back in August. Now, as the MLB postseason gets underway, they have found their replacement. The Giants have hired Pete Putila as their new general manager, the team announced. He had previously been an assistant general manager with the Houston Astros. “We’re...
Dallas Sports Nation
