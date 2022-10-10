Read full article on original website
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing “Oldies but Goodies,” Dies at 97
He spent 79 years on the radio, promoted shows and put popular songs together for compilation albums. Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kirk Hammett join Journey for a full-throttle Enter Sandman and Wheel in the Sky jam
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
Weyes Blood Shares Poignant New California Odyssey ‘Grapevine’
Weyes Blood embarks on an epic and emotional adventure through California with her new song, “Grapevine.” The track will appear on Weyes Blood’s next album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which will arrive Nov. 18 via Sub Pop The sprawling song is anchored by Natalie Mering’s acoustic guitar but expands outward with an ornamental arrangement flush with rich harmonies, bells, and strings. Lyrically, Mering mixes two classic themes — lonesome roads and lonesome hearts — with “Grapevine” taking its title from a stretch of Interstate 5 that runs through Southern California. On the final verse, Mering sings, “Never really got...
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Rising Nigerian Star Asake Storms New York With ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’ Tour: Concert Review
Fast-rising Nigerian star Asake roared into New York Friday night with a show in support of his debut album, “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” which features Afrobeats icon Burna Boy as well as American rapper Russ. Asake (full name: Ahmed Ololade) released his first single in 2018 and has struck an individual blend of West African Afrobeats and South Africa’s Brazilian-tinged ampiano. His set Friday night at New York’s Palladium Times Square — the largest venue on his tour — saw him backed by a full band, including horns, to bring his jazz-influenced sound into a live setting. Clad in an all-denim...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ Samples a 1999 Bachata Song
'Titi Me Preguntó' is one of Bad Bunny's most popular songs from 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what we know about one song that is sampled in Bad Bunny's original.
France 24
Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music
By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
SFGate
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career.
Rufus Du Sol on whirlwind Surrender tour, adapting to 'new way' of life on the road
The Grammy-winning electronic band recently opened up on how they're doing things differently on their whirlwind Surrender tour.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza Festivals in Chile, Brazil & Argentina
Drake is set to headline Lollapalooza’s three South America festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil next year. Other major performers on the lineup are Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Tame Impala, Lil Nas X, and the newly-reunited Blink-182. Some of the other mid tier acts include The 1975, Jane’s Addiction, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Fred again…, Tove Lo, Dominic Fike, Melanie Martinez, Tokischa, Alison Wonderland, and many more.
Google honors legendary musician Tito Puente with animated Doodle
It has been over two decades since his passing, but Tito Puente continues living in the hearts of millions of Latinos and Hispanics worldwide. Recently, Google honored the musician, songwriter, bandleader, and record producer with a special Doodle and a short. As a celebratory gesture during Hispanic Heritage...
Duran Duran Announces New Feature-Length Docu-Concert Film ‘A Hollywood High’
Acclaimed English new wave band Duran Duran has announced a new feature-length docu-concert film, A Hollywood High, which is set to drop as a theatrical release in Los Angeles and London, along with a global roll-out in over 40 countries, on November 3, 2022. To celebrate the news, the band,...
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
Billboard
Manuel Turizo’s ‘La Bachata’ No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Fifth Week
Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 8). With a fifth week at No. 1, “La Bachata” ties with Tini’s “La Triple A” and Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” for the third-most weeks atop the tally in 2022. (“Entre Nosotros” by Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra still leads with a nine-week domination this year. Meanwhile Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” ranks second with eight weeks in charge.)
papermag.com
Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video
Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
