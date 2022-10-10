ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Weyes Blood Shares Poignant New California Odyssey ‘Grapevine’

Weyes Blood embarks on an epic and emotional adventure through California with her new song, “Grapevine.” The track will appear on Weyes Blood’s next album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, which will arrive Nov. 18 via Sub Pop The sprawling song is anchored by Natalie Mering’s acoustic guitar but expands outward with an ornamental arrangement flush with rich harmonies, bells, and strings. Lyrically, Mering mixes two classic themes — lonesome roads and lonesome hearts — with “Grapevine” taking its title from a stretch of Interstate 5 that runs through Southern California. On the final verse, Mering sings, “Never really got...
MUSIC
Variety

Rising Nigerian Star Asake Storms New York With ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’ Tour: Concert Review

Fast-rising Nigerian star Asake roared into New York Friday night with a show in support of his debut album, “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” which features Afrobeats icon Burna Boy as well as American rapper Russ. Asake (full name: Ahmed Ololade) released his first single in 2018 and has struck an individual blend of West African Afrobeats and South Africa’s Brazilian-tinged ampiano. His set Friday night at New York’s Palladium Times Square — the largest venue on his tour — saw him backed by a full band, including horns, to bring his jazz-influenced sound into a live setting. Clad in an all-denim...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Trevi
France 24

Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle

The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Larger Than Life#Grand Sierra Resort#Mexican#The Isla Divina Tour#El Favor De La Soledad
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza Festivals in Chile, Brazil & Argentina

Drake is set to headline Lollapalooza’s three South America festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil next year. Other major performers on the lineup are Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Tame Impala, Lil Nas X, and the newly-reunited Blink-182. Some of the other mid tier acts include The 1975, Jane’s Addiction, Jamie xx, Kali Uchis, Fred again…, Tove Lo, Dominic Fike, Melanie Martinez, Tokischa, Alison Wonderland, and many more.
ENTERTAINMENT
HOLAUSA

Google honors legendary musician Tito Puente with animated Doodle

It has been over two decades since his passing, but Tito Puente continues living in the hearts of millions of Latinos and Hispanics worldwide. Recently, Google honored the musician, songwriter, bandleader, and record producer with a special Doodle and a short. As a celebratory gesture during Hispanic Heritage...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Manuel Turizo’s ‘La Bachata’ No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart for a Fifth Week

Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Oct. 8). With a fifth week at No. 1, “La Bachata” ties with Tini’s “La Triple A” and Paulo Londra’s “Plan A” for the third-most weeks atop the tally in 2022. (“Entre Nosotros” by Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Nicki Nicole and Maria Becerra still leads with a nine-week domination this year. Meanwhile Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” ranks second with eight weeks in charge.)
WORLD
papermag.com

Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video

Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy